Galaxy Watch Ultra gets One UI 8 Watch – here come the new health and fitness features

Samsung rolls out its latest smartwatch update, bringing powerful wellness tools from the Watch 8 series straight to the Ultra.

Samsung just announced that One UI 8 Watch is now available for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The update unlocks the new motivational health features and the refined, intuitive interface Samsung introduced with the Galaxy Watch 8 series for Galaxy Watch Ultra users. 

The new update brings Running Coach, Vascular Load, and Antioxidant Index to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. All these features are made to help you build healthier habits with motivational insights to inspire you. 

But that's not all. Galaxy Watch Ultra users can now also enjoy the new One UI 8 Watch user interface. It is a new interface optimized to give you the essential information at a glance, and it takes into consideration a timepiece's smaller screen. 


There are now Multi-Info Tiles that you can quickly look at for information at a glance. These tiles pull health metrics and weather, as well as other essential data, into a customizable view for you exactly when you need it.

The Now Bar is also here, making sure that whatever you are using right now is accessible easily. 


These new features integrate quite well with the Galaxy Watch Ultra's smooth performance and durable design, and elevate the smartwatch even further. 

Which One UI 8 feature are you most excited about for the Galaxy Watch Ultra?

Right now, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best option for outdoorsy people who go on adventures. The watch is available in four titanium finishes, including the newly introduced Titanium Blue, which is simply stunning. 

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 8 is more for casual and everyday users who prefer comfort and style, while the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is sophistication coupled with advanced functionality. The Galaxy Watch 8 series is launching soon, alongside the Titanium Blue finish for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. 

I think these updates are a great addition to the already-awesome Galaxy Watch Ultra. The new features are entirely there to help you improve your health habits and overall well-being, and I find them super cool, especially the Antioxidant Index, which is a feature that would help you maintain your health for longer.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

