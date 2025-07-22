Galaxy Watch Ultra gets One UI 8 Watch – here come the new health and fitness features

But that's not all. Galaxy Watch Ultra users can now also enjoy the new One UI 8 Watch user interface. It is a new interface optimized to give you the essential information at a glance, and it takes into consideration a timepiece's smaller screen.





The Now Bar is also here, making sure that whatever you are using right now is accessible easily.

These new features integrate quite well with the Galaxy Watch Ultra's smooth performance and durable design, and elevate the smartwatch even further.





Which One UI 8 feature are you most excited about for the Galaxy Watch Ultra? Running Coach Vascular Load Antioxidant Index Redesigned interface Running Coach 20% Vascular Load 60% Antioxidant Index 0% Redesigned interface 20%

