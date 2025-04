The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is even budget-friendlier than usual

That's right, Samsung 's first-ever Fan Edition timepiece is currently marked down by as much as 55 bucks with no questions asked and no strings attached. That equates to 28 percent slashed off this bad boy's $199.99 list price in a non-LTE-enabled variant, but only if you're okay with owning a pink gold-coated wearable.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $55 off (28%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Pink Gold, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $40 off (20%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Black and Silver Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $50 off (20%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





The black and silver color options, meanwhile, are on sale at a $40 Amazon discount, which is definitely not a bad deal either. The same goes for the $50 you can save on a cellular-capable Samsung Galaxy Watch FE unit in your choice of black, silver, or pink gold hues. That version is normally priced at $249.99, and while Amazon has offered an even heftier $60 discount before, there's no way to know if the unbeatable promotion from January will return anytime soon.



Galaxy AI -powered Advanced Sleep Coaching technology, heart rate monitoring, fall detection, and a BIA sensor that aims to "keep your body in balance" with body fat, muscle mass, water levels, and other such essential readings. By no means as sophisticated as something like the Galaxy Watch 7 (not to mention the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra ), the Galaxy Watch Fan Edition certainly delivers great bang for your buck at these hugely reduced prices. We're talking a circular 1.2-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen that looks as good today as when it debuted on the Galaxy Watch 4 nearly four years ago, as well as-powered Advanced Sleep Coaching technology, heart rate monitoring, fall detection, and a BIA sensor that aims to "keep your body in balance" with body fat, muscle mass, water levels, and other such essential readings.





Pretty much the only major department where the Galaxy Watch FE shows the advanced age... of the Galaxy Watch 4 it so strongly resembles is processing power. But the old Exynos W920 chip is still more than capable of keeping up with the day-to-day needs of most users, especially with the help of Samsung's buttery smooth Wear OS-based One UI software, which the company plans to update for several years to come.

Do you care more about your smartwatch's software support (and affordability) than its hardware specifications? Released in the summer of 2024... with a design borrowed from a 2021 product, the Galaxy Watch FE might be perfect for you, especially at its massive new discounts.