Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is even budget-friendlier than usual

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Wear Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE in pink gold
Do you care more about your smartwatch's software support (and affordability) than its hardware specifications? Released in the summer of 2024... with a design borrowed from a 2021 product, the Galaxy Watch FE might be perfect for you, especially at its massive new discounts.

That's right, Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition timepiece is currently marked down by as much as 55 bucks with no questions asked and no strings attached. That equates to 28 percent slashed off this bad boy's $199.99 list price in a non-LTE-enabled variant, but only if you're okay with owning a pink gold-coated wearable.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$55 off (28%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Pink Gold, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$40 off (20%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Black and Silver Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$50 off (20%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

The black and silver color options, meanwhile, are on sale at a $40 Amazon discount, which is definitely not a bad deal either. The same goes for the $50 you can save on a cellular-capable Samsung Galaxy Watch FE unit in your choice of black, silver, or pink gold hues. That version is normally priced at $249.99, and while Amazon has offered an even heftier $60 discount before, there's no way to know if the unbeatable promotion from January will return anytime soon.

By no means as sophisticated as something like the Galaxy Watch 7 (not to mention the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra), the Galaxy Watch Fan Edition certainly delivers great bang for your buck at these hugely reduced prices. We're talking a circular 1.2-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen that looks as good today as when it debuted on the Galaxy Watch 4 nearly four years ago, as well as Galaxy AI-powered Advanced Sleep Coaching technology, heart rate monitoring, fall detection, and a BIA sensor that aims to "keep your body in balance" with body fat, muscle mass, water levels, and other such essential readings.

Pretty much the only major department where the Galaxy Watch FE shows the advanced age... of the Galaxy Watch 4 it so strongly resembles is processing power. But the old Exynos W920 chip is still more than capable of keeping up with the day-to-day needs of most users, especially with the help of Samsung's buttery smooth Wear OS-based One UI software, which the company plans to update for several years to come.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
93 stories
07 Apr, 2025
The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is even budget-friendlier than usual
03 Apr, 2025
The robust Galaxy Watch Ultra drops to its best price on Amazon
15 Mar, 2025
Amazon throws an unmissable Galaxy Watch 6 Classic promo, saving you 45%
13 Mar, 2025
Samsung is both discounting the Galaxy Watch 7 and throwing in a nice freebie, but not for long
06 Mar, 2025
Epic clearance deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with LTE irresistibly cheap
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry

Latest News

T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless