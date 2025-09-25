The 2023-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a 2025 must-buy at these amazing prices
Woot's latest and greatest Galaxy Watch 6 Classic sale should make you understand that age is but a meaningful number for a great smartwatch with an undeniably gorgeous design.
After being allowed to maintain its appeal last year by a single-model Galaxy Watch 7 without a rotating bezel, the undeniably elegant and impressively robust Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is obviously far less inviting now that an improved Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a thing.
But Samsung's latest "bezelicious" timepiece is way costlier than its 2023-released predecessor, especially if you know when and where to look for a good deal on said two-year-old Apple Watch alternative. Right now, for instance, Woot is selling the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for as little as $149.99, beating all of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Samsung's current and previous offers.
Your 150 bucks will buy you a GPS-only 43mm variant in a black colorway, mind you, but if you have a larger-than-average wrist, you just need to cough up an extra $15... and you'll get 4G LTE connectivity in addition to a bigger 47mm case in a silver hue.
A cellular-enabled unit in a 43mm size, meanwhile, will set you back $159.99 as long as you don't mind opting for a black paint job, so whether or not you think you need voice calls on your wrist, you should probably not settle for the aforementioned entry-level GPS-only model.
Keep in mind that all of these amazingly low prices are good for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, and if you don't want to do business with Woot for some reason, you'll have to cut some corners and settle for a "renewed" Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at a comparable price on Amazon.
Behold the mighty rotating bezel! | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
In case you're wondering, this is a device that used to cost a whopping $399.99 in its most affordable variant while fetching $449.99 and up with built-in 4G LTE support. That means that you're looking at saving... a lot of money for the next five days (while supplies last) on what's still undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches around.
I'm obviously not going to claim that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is better than the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in any meaningful way, but with a large and sharp AMOLED touchscreen, stainless steel construction, Exynos W930 processor, ECG monitor, fancy bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology, advanced sleep coaching, and perhaps most importantly, a handy rotating bezel in tow, it's arguably close. Far closer than the huge gap in pricing might suggest at the time of this writing.
