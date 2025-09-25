The 2023-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a 2025 must-buy at these amazing prices





way costlier than its 2023-released predecessor, especially if you know when and where to look for a good deal on said two-year-old Apple Watch alternative. Right now, for instance, Woot is selling the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for as little as $149.99, beating all of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Samsung's current and But Samsung 's latest "bezelicious" timepiece iscostlier than its 2023-released predecessor, especially if you know when and where to look for a good deal on said two-year-old Apple Watch alternative. Right now, for instance, Woot is selling thefor as little as $149.99, beating all of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Samsung's current and previous offers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) $149 99 $399 99 $250 off (63%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Black Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) $164 99 $489 99 $325 off (66%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) $370 off (76%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Two Color Options, Renewed Condition, US Version Buy at Amazon





Your 150 bucks will buy you a GPS-only 43mm variant in a black colorway, mind you, but if you have a larger-than-average wrist, you just need to cough up an extra $15... and you'll get 4G LTE connectivity in addition to a bigger 47mm case in a silver hue.





A cellular-enabled unit in a 43mm size, meanwhile, will set you back $159.99 as long as you don't mind opting for a black paint job, so whether or not you think you need voice calls on your wrist, you should probably not settle for the aforementioned entry-level GPS-only model.

Keep in mind that all of these amazingly low prices are good for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, and if you don't want to do business with Woot for some reason, you'll have to cut some corners and settle for a "renewed" Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at a comparable price on Amazon.









a lot of money for the next five days (while supplies last) on what's still undoubtedly one of the In case you're wondering, this is a device that used to cost a whopping $399.99 in its most affordable variant while fetching $449.99 and up with built-in 4G LTE support. That means that you're looking at saving...of money for the next five days (while supplies last) on what's still undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches around.





I'm obviously not going to claim that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is better than the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in any meaningful way, but with a large and sharp AMOLED touchscreen, stainless steel construction, Exynos W930 processor, ECG monitor, fancy bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology, advanced sleep coaching, and perhaps most importantly, a handy rotating bezel in tow, it's arguably close. Far closer than the huge gap in pricing might suggest at the time of this writing.



