Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The 2023-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a 2025 must-buy at these amazing prices

Woot's latest and greatest Galaxy Watch 6 Classic sale should make you understand that age is but a meaningful number for a great smartwatch with an undeniably gorgeous design.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals WearOS Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
After being allowed to maintain its appeal last year by a single-model Galaxy Watch 7 without a rotating bezel, the undeniably elegant and impressively robust Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is obviously far less inviting now that an improved Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a thing.

But Samsung's latest "bezelicious" timepiece is way costlier than its 2023-released predecessor, especially if you know when and where to look for a good deal on said two-year-old Apple Watch alternative. Right now, for instance, Woot is selling the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for as little as $149.99, beating all of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Samsung's current and previous offers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm)

$149 99
$399 99
$250 off (63%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Black Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm)

$164 99
$489 99
$325 off (66%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm)

$370 off (76%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Two Color Options, Renewed Condition, US Version
Buy at Amazon

Your 150 bucks will buy you a GPS-only 43mm variant in a black colorway, mind you, but if you have a larger-than-average wrist, you just need to cough up an extra $15... and you'll get 4G LTE connectivity in addition to a bigger 47mm case in a silver hue.

A cellular-enabled unit in a 43mm size, meanwhile, will set you back $159.99 as long as you don't mind opting for a black paint job, so whether or not you think you need voice calls on your wrist, you should probably not settle for the aforementioned entry-level GPS-only model.

Keep in mind that all of these amazingly low prices are good for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, and if you don't want to do business with Woot for some reason, you'll have to cut some corners and settle for a "renewed" Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at a comparable price on Amazon.


In case you're wondering, this is a device that used to cost a whopping $399.99 in its most affordable variant while fetching $449.99 and up with built-in 4G LTE support. That means that you're looking at saving... a lot of money for the next five days (while supplies last) on what's still undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches around.

I'm obviously not going to claim that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is better than the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in any meaningful way, but with a large and sharp AMOLED touchscreen, stainless steel construction, Exynos W930 processor, ECG monitor, fancy bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology, advanced sleep coaching, and perhaps most importantly, a handy rotating bezel in tow, it's arguably close. Far closer than the huge gap in pricing might suggest at the time of this writing.

Recommended Stories

The 2023-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a 2025 must-buy at these amazing prices

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
113 stories
25 Sep, 2025
The 2023-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a 2025 must-buy at these amazing prices The new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic remains a solid bargain at $140 off
17 Sep, 2025
Ditch the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and grab the Watch 6 Classic for over 50% off at Amazon
10 Sep, 2025
The 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra is trying to fend off the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with its first good deal
22 Aug, 2025
The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is undeniably exciting at $255 off on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Android for PC? Google's merging ChromeOS and Android and it's wild

by Iskra Petrova • 2

Almost everyone is blaming Mike Sievert for T-Mobile's downfall... wait, what downfall?!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 1

AT&T and T-Mobile were tricked into granting access to customer info by teenagers who weren't even coders

by Anam Hamid • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless