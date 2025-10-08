Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
One of the best Android tablets around is available at a new record low price with no special requirements and no strings attached this week.
Despite what the name suggests, Amazon's latest Prime Day event is a 48-hour affair, kicked off yesterday and scheduled to end later today. And despite what you might think after checking out about a million different Amazon Prime-exclusive deals on our little website here over the last 30 hours or so (at the time of this writing), other retailers are currently running interesting pre-holiday offers of their own on various compelling tech products.
Best Buy, for instance, is charging $849.99 for a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 256GB storage, which may sound like a lot of money (because it is), but at the same time, it's a whopping 350 bucks under the regular price of Samsung's 2024-released 14.6-inch giant.
For some reason, this device is not and has never been sold by Amazon at any price and in any storage variant, which makes it easy for Best Buy to capture the limelight as far as one of the greatest Android tablets out there is concerned right now.
Of course, the Tab S10 Ultra is available from the likes of Walmart and Samsung's official US website, but those places have nothing on Best Buy's generosity today. Walmart, mind you, has sold the gargantuan slate at hefty discounts a few times in recent months, never quite reaching this $350 record.
Yes, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is huge, and that's definitely a big part of its appeal. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
As you can imagine, Best Buy's "Techtober" promotion doesn't require a Prime (or equivalent) membership, thus allowing anyone to minimize their spending months before Christmas without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.
Before pulling the trigger, you'll obviously have to decide if the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the best tablet for you. The answer is most likely yes if you want as much screen real estate as possible, if you dig Samsung's signature S Pen (which is included at no extra cost), and if you realize that the Tab S11 Ultra is not much better than (or even that different from) its predecessor.
