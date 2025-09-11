Exclusive Walmart sale makes the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra too good to miss
The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is way more tempting right now, thanks to Walmart's latest promo.
If you’re after a premium Galaxy tablet with a massive display and a serious discount, now’s the time to get the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. This extra pricey device can usually set you back $1,199.99 in its 256GB configuration, but Walmart is now selling it for $220 off. While you might think this price cut isn’t all that impressive, it’s actually an exclusive straight-up discount you won’t find at Best Buy, Amazon, or the Samsung Store.
Prefer the latest and greatest? In that case, consider the Tab S11 Ultra at the Samsung Store. Right now, this model is $120 off (free storage upgrade) and has a trade-in discount of up to $800. In other words, the $1,319.99 Samsung flagship tablet can be yours for as low as $399.99.
Factor in the multitude of Galaxy AI features, including Sketch to Image, and the long battery life of nearly nine hours, and you’ve got a serious performance beast. Sure, the Tab S10 Ultra is expensive, but with seven years of support and specs like these, it’s an investment that’ll pay off. Get yours at Walmart and save $220 while this promo lasts.
But if you’re not all about the latest and greatest (or simply don’t have the right device to trade in), Walmart’s promo on the still-exciting Tab S10 Ultra should definitely be on your radar. Although still expensive at $979.99, this Android tablet packs a serious punch. With an anti-reflective coating and an enormous 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, this bad boy makes binge-watching a full-blown cinematic experience.
But that’s not all — performance is solid as well. Powered by the high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, this device delivers serious horsepower for pretty much everything. Of course, the iPad Pro M4 is even more powerful, but for most users, the Tab S10 Ultra is more than good enough.
