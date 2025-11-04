Leaker shows us how Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max
The Galaxy S26 Ultra's corners won't be that round.
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
Venerated leaker Ice Universe has posted side-by-side images of screen protectors for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Ultra, calling attention to the updated design of Samsung's next flagship.
Galaxy S26 Ultra is taller and rounder
Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S26 Ultra display protectors. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
The leaked screen protector image suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have curvier corners than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, moving further away from the Note-esque design. The edges will still not be as round as those of the iPhone 17 Pro Max though.
Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max screen protectors. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
The screen protector for the Galaxy S25 Ultra also looks slightly bigger, likely because the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to be taller and wider than its predecessor. The phone will be 163.4mm tall, a slight increase over the 162.8mm Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the width is rumored to increase from 77.6mm to 77.9mm. While that's not a drastic increase, it's still noticeable. The display size will remain unchanged at 6.9 inches.
The leak only gives us an approximation of the front design, but previous reports indicate the Galaxy S26 Ultra will also be thinner. The device will likely also have a pill-shaped camera island for three of its four rear cameras. The overall thickness will, however, surpass that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra due to the camera bump. At 217 grams, the phone might also be a hair lighter than the outgoing model.
In addition to design changes, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly also be equipped with improved internals, including a faster chip and better camera sensors. However, Samsung may not be able to hold the line on price increases. An increase in the price of internals could compel it to increase the price of its upcoming phones. With a starting price of $1,299, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is already one of the most expensive phones out there. Customers might not be receptive to any more price increases, but with Samsung not willing to shoulder the cost, we might see it struggle to reach its sales target in an increasingly competitive market.
Those aren't the only changes
While all the changes are insignificant on their own, taken as a whole, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could look a lot different than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Changes will cost you
