Leaker shows us how Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max

The Galaxy S26 Ultra's corners won't be that round.

By
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
galaxy s26 ultra vs s25 ultra vs iphone 17 pro max
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units. | Image Credit - Ice Universe

Venerated leaker Ice Universe has posted side-by-side images of screen protectors for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Ultra, calling attention to the updated design of Samsung's next flagship.

Galaxy S26 Ultra is taller and rounder



The leaked screen protector image suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have curvier corners than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, moving further away from the Note-esque design. The edges will still not be as round as those of the iPhone 17 Pro Max though.


The screen protector for the Galaxy S25 Ultra also looks slightly bigger, likely because the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to be taller and wider than its predecessor. The phone will be 163.4mm tall, a slight increase over the 162.8mm Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the width is rumored to increase from 77.6mm to 77.9mm. While that's not a drastic increase, it's still noticeable. The display size will remain unchanged at 6.9 inches.

Those aren't the only changes


The leak only gives us an approximation of the front design, but previous reports indicate the Galaxy S26 Ultra will also be thinner. The device will likely also have a pill-shaped camera island for three of its four rear cameras. The overall thickness will, however, surpass that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra due to the camera bump. At 217 grams, the phone might also be a hair lighter than the outgoing model.

While all the changes are insignificant on their own, taken as a whole, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could look a lot different than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Is the Galaxy S26 Ultra looking like a huge upgrade?

Changes will cost you


In addition to design changes, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly also be equipped with improved internals, including a faster chip and better camera sensors. However, Samsung may not be able to hold the line on price increases. An increase in the price of internals could compel it to increase the price of its upcoming phones. With a starting price of $1,299, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is already one of the most expensive phones out there. Customers might not be receptive to any more price increases, but with Samsung not willing to shoulder the cost, we might see it struggle to reach its sales target in an increasingly competitive market.

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
