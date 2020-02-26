T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Samsung already improving the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Feb 26, 2020, 5:02 AM
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has not yet shipped out to buying customers, but the phone is already getting improvements. Website TizenHelp has provided a screenshot of a patch that has been pushed to what is probably a review unit of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It weighs about 418 MB and claims to be improving the camera performance of Samsung's super flagship. Also, the unit is already getting the March Android security patch.



Is the Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera good enough?


We already did a quick test of our Galaxy S20 Ultra review unit, matching it up versus the iPhone 11 Pro Max camera. Yes, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a stellar camera, although it did show some kinks and odd behavior here and there. Mayhaps, this patch will address some of those.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will become available on the 6th of March. If you have it pre-ordered, you should be getting it on that date. If you don't, this is the day you should be able to walk out to your nearest electronics store and buy one.


2 Comments

twens
Reply

1. twens

Posts: 1193; Member since: Feb 25, 2012

My 11 pro Max is now jail broken which is making it difficult for me to sell it and get the Ultra. I’ve never been this confused

posted on 9 min ago

Jason2k13
Reply

2. Jason2k13

Posts: 1491; Member since: Mar 28, 2013

Return it to factory settings?

posted on 1 min ago

