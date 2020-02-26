Samsung already improving the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera





Is the Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera good enough?





We already did a quick test of our Galaxy S20 Ultra review unit, matching it up versus the iPhone 11 Pro Max camera. Yes, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a stellar camera, although it did show some kinks and odd behavior here and there. Mayhaps, this patch will address some of those.





The Galaxy S20 Ultra will become available on the 6th of March. If you have it pre-ordered, you should be getting it on that date. If you don't, this is the day you should be able to walk out to your nearest electronics store and buy one.







