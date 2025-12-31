iPhone Fold: I am bracing for disappointment, Apple Vision Pro style

iPhone Fold

Apple Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro

Let’s circle it all back to the iPhone Fold

iPhone Fold

Apple Vision Pro

iPhone Fold

iPhone Fold

iPhone Fold

It’ll be an even bigger slap in the face if it doesn’t have some iPadOS features





iPhone Fold

iPhone Fold

iPhone Fold









Super-powered processors, super high-res displays, multiple cameras for exceptional controls and dimensional orientation, thewas over-engineered to the brim. It scans your face, but it also feels like it can read your mind sometimes. And, of course, it’s exceptionally expensive.“People barely buy VR glasses, let’s just make something that’s for the super-enthusiasts to show that we can”. That’s what I imagine the thinking was — I can’t testify to it being true, but definitely feels like it.And, for a while, you couldn’t stop hearing about them. Reviews blew up first, but then even commentary or meme YouTube channels got to makingcontent. Because it’s so good, so expensive, and ultimately not very useful due to the nature of where VR is right now. That juxtaposition made them fascinating.Therefore, there were a lot of reports about returns and refunds as well.The original Samsung Galaxy Fold launched in 2019 (kind of, there was a whole ordeal there, but that’ll run this article too long). If thedoes indeed release in September 2026, that’ll make it about 7 years late to the party.It’ll enter a niche that’s somewhat developed, and that users have already made up their minds about. These are expensive devices that don’t “do that much” different from normal smartphones, but are “nice to have” for super-enthusiasts.That all sounds like it may just play out exactly the way it did with the. Anwill probably not be as appealing to mass market consumers as an iPhone Pro Max. And I bet that Apple knows this all too well.So, I am fully expecting that instead of trying to make it somewhat sane and affordable, Cupertino will go into the foldable market all guns blazing. Thewill be super-engineered, very impressive, and outrageously priced. It will be a device that we read about, watch on video, and clamor at on store shelves. But few of us will actually buy it.Because foldables are… OK, but not $2,400 OK. And yes, initial reports point to at least $2,400 for an. Makes sense.The iPad was ridiculed for years for being an “oversized iPod”. Even with the launch of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple’s tablets couldn’t… do much.It took until 2022 for Apple to really dabble into multitasking and desktop-like experience with Stage Manager on iPadOS. And until 2025 for us to finally get actual floating and resizable windows and background tasking with iPadOS 26.I just hope and pray that thewill borrow some of the latest iPadOS features instead of being “iPhone but square-shaped”. Samsung’s Galaxies have DeX mode, the iPads have a Mac-like mode when you hook them to an external monitor. Theshould at least get that, right? Right?I’m not even holding my breath for some sort of Apple Pencil support, but hey — one can dream.What’s your stance on the? Buy on release? Wait for reviews? Don’t care?