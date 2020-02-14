Samsung Galaxy S20 and Ultra 5G preorder deals at Verizon, T-Mobile, Best Buy or AT&T

T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 21, 2020, 1:25 AM
Are you wondering what's the best deal on a Galaxy S20 Ultra preorder? Trade-in values, free gifts, instant discounts? Well, check out how to preorder the new S20, Plus and Ultra from Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, or Best Buy before you even try it. We kid, that's why we are here, to let you know everything there is to know about the handsets. 

Despite the official February 21 preorder start date, some are commencing their sales earlier, and there are even preorder registration pages up and running at Samsung itself, as well as at various carriers and retailers.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra preorder gifts and trade-ins review


Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra preorder deals at Samsung:

  • Free Galaxy Buds+ 
  • Up to $600 trade-in discount
  • $100 (S20), $150 (S20 Plus), or $200 (S20 Ultra) in Samsung store credits

Samsung's own web store may not be the best place to preorder the new Galaxy S20 series, unless you are gunning for the unlocked version. That's because all the free gifts and extended trade-in values are also available if you get them from, say, the carriers stores or Best Buys, but those are also tacking on their own perks. Here's how much money you'll get for your aging phone when you swap for an S20 model during the preorder window.

Galaxy S20 trade-in prices for Galaxy S10, S9, Note 9, iPhone 11, Pro and Max


DeviceTrade-in value
Galaxy Note 10+$700
Galaxy Note 10$700
Galaxy S10+$600
Galaxy S10$600
Galaxy Note 9$300
Galaxy S10e$300
Galaxy S9+$300
Galaxy S9$300
Galaxy S8+$200
Galaxy Note 8$200
Galaxy S8$200
Galaxy S8 Active$200
Galaxy S7 Edge$200
Galaxy S7$200
Galaxy S7 Active$200
iPhone 11 Pro Max$700
iPhone 11 Pro$700
iPhone 11$600
iPhone XS Max$600
iPhone XS$600
iPhone X$300
iPhone XR$300
iPhone 8 Plus$300
iPhone 8$300
iPhone 7 Plus$200
iPhone 7$200
iPhone 6s Plus$200
iPhone 6s$200
Google Pixel 4 XL$600
Pixel 4$600
Pixel 3 XL$300
Pixel 3$300
Pixel 3a XL$200
Pixel 3a$200


Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra preorder on T-Mobile



While we were wondering about the repercussions of the most expensive series of Galaxy S phones that Samsung has ever announced, T-Mobile sent us a memo to detail the Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra prices and availability on its budding 5G network.

Not only will it have all three models available to take advantage of its high-speed network earlier than anyone, as S20 preorders on T-Mobile start February 20, but the carrier is also rolling 5G out to more places - 95 extra towns and cities, to be exact - in order to celebrate the launch.

Pricing for the new smartphones are below - all monthly payments are for two years on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan:

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $58.34/month ($0 down, FRP: $1399.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $58.34/month ($199.99 down, FRP: $1599.99).

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink in 128GB for $41.67/month ($0 down, FRP: $999.99).

  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $50/month ($0 down, FRP: $1199.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $50/month ($149.99 down, FRP: $1349.99).

T-Mobile free Galaxy S20 BOGO deal


With an eligible trade-in, you can get half-off on the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the S20 Ultra. What's even better is the traditional BOGO deal that the Uncarrier is hosting once again. You can get a BOGO of up to $1,000 when you add a new line, which means that if you opt for the $999 Galaxy S20 5G, the second one could be yours for free. Additionally, you will be eligible for $200 in Samsung credit when you pre-order.

Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra preorder prices and release date on Verizon



Verizon announced that it is releasing all of the Galaxy S20 models on its network on March 6, and preorders start February 21. This includes the little one that doesn't sport mmWave modem filters. 

Verizon's S20 is apparently an exclusive model with an Ultra Wideband modem support tacked on, and not supposed to only work with 5G on the low-band network that Verizon will be launching later in the year. 

The basic S20 5G, however, will be arriving later in the spring at Verizon, and is currently grayed-out as an option on Samsung's web store.

Samsung's newest members of the Galaxy S family will solidify the mmWave 5G lead of Verizon and AT&T over their competitors (35 markets for AT&T, 34 for Verizon), as both the S20+, and the souped-up Ultra model, fully support the extremely short and fast spectrum. Unfortunately, Verizon has no twofers or other discount offers that are extra to what Samsung is already offering.

Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra preorders on Verizon start February 21 at the monthly prices and free gifts below:

  • Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (6.9”) starts at $58.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,399.99 retail).
  • Galaxy S20+ 5G (6.7”) starts at $49.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,199.99 retail).
  • Galaxy S20 5G (6.2”), designed for Verizon's 5G network, starts at $41.66 a month for 24 months ($999.99).
  • Galaxy S20 preorders start February 21 with up to $200 Samsung credit and free Galaxy Buds+.

    • AT&T has the best Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra preorder deals



    AT&T just released its Galaxy S20 series pricе and preorder details, and, lo and behold, it has sweetened Samsung's already generous trade-in deal that gives you, say, $600 for a Galaxy S10 in good condition towards the price of its next-gen series. Thus, the only thing you have to pay for the S20 would be $400, and you can do that in installments.

    America's second largest carrier, however, will cover even that remainder amount if you port in a number and sign up for one of its 5G plans like the AT&T Unlimited Extra or Elite together with the phone's purchase. 

    For the Galaxy S20+, AT&T will cover up to $999 with an eligible trade-in, leaving you on the hook for just $200 to get Samsung's golden middle child in the S20 series with the huge 4500mAh battery.

    The Galaxy S20 Ultra, however, enjoys no "free phone" offers from AT&T, as it's the phone for millionaires to get, what with the $1400 starting price tag, and the $1600 end one that are higher than even what Samsung's first horizontal foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell, commands.

    It does, however, participate in the "up to $1000 off with a trade-in" program, too, so you can get it for $400 if you go through all the hoops that AT&T lists in its small print below:

    "UP TO $1000 CREDIT W/ TRADE-IN OFFER: Limited time offer. Requires port-in of new line from an eligible third-party carrier to receive up to $1000 off eligible S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G devices (max credit of up to $1000 for port-in of new line; $500 for new line without port-in. Req’s trade-in of eligible smartphone and purch. of new eligible smartphone on qualifying 0% APR installment plan (30 mos. up to $53.33/mo.). 

    Other installment options may be available and vary by location. If buying on the AT&T Installment Plan with Next Up, customer is responsible and will not receive any credits for an additional $5/mo. for the Next Up upgrade feature. $0 down: Well-qualified credit may be required for $0 down on device, or down payment may be required. Max discount will not exceed the lower of the device cost or the max credit you are eligible for under this offer. Eligible Smartphones: After all credits, get Samsung S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G (priced up to $1600) for up to $1000 off."

    Eligible Galaxy S20 trade-in smartphones on AT&T: (Port or adding a new line)

    • Apple:iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
    • Samsung:Galaxy A50, A7, A8+, A9, Note8, Note 9, Note 10, Note 10+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S8 Duos, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9+ Duos, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10E
    • Google:Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL
    • LG:G8 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ
    • Motorola:Z4
    • Other: RED Hydrogen One, Razer 2, OnePlus 5

    Best Buy Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra preorder gifts and trade-in prices


    While not as enticing as the free Galaxy S20 off deal that AT&T offers, the Best Buy instant discounts of $150 for the S20 and S20+, or $50 for the Ultra, are nothing to scoff at when compounded. 

    With a trade-in value of $600 for your old Galaxy S10, or $700 for your iPhone 11 Pro, for instance, and $150 Best Buy discount, you can get the Galaxy S20 5G and S20+ models for up to $850 less.


    In addition, Samsung will give you $200 in store credit when you preorder, and tack on free Galaxy Buds+ for the quick ones, for $500 in gift, cards or store credits, on top of whatever trade-in value you can muster for your trusted old daily driver. Keep an eye on this space, we'll be adding more retailers as new preorder deals get announced.

