Samsung Galaxy S20 and Ultra 5G preorder deals at Verizon, T-Mobile, Best Buy or AT&T

Despite the official February 21 preorder start date, some are commencing their sales earlier, and there are even preorder registration pages up and running at Samsung itself, as well as at various carriers and retailers.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra preorder gifts and trade-ins review





Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra preorder deals at Samsung:



Free Galaxy Buds+

Up to $600 trade-in discount

$100 (S20), $150 (S20 Plus), or $200 (S20 Ultra) in Samsung store credits





Samsung's own web store may not be the best place to preorder the new Galaxy S20 series, unless you are gunning for the unlocked version. That's because all the free gifts and extended trade-in values are also available if you get them from, say, the carriers stores or Best Buys, but those are also tacking on their own perks. Here's how much money you'll get for your aging phone when you swap for an S20 model during the preorder window.





Galaxy S20 trade-in prices for Galaxy S10, S9, Note 9, iPhone 11, Pro and Max













Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra preorder on T-Mobile











Not only will it have all three models available to take advantage of its high-speed network earlier than anyone, as S20 preorders on T-Mobile start February 20, but the carrier is also rolling 5G out to more places - 95 extra towns and cities, to be exact - in order to celebrate the launch.





Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $58.34/month ($0 down, FRP: $1399.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $58.34/month ($199.99 down, FRP: $1599.99).





Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink in 128GB for $41.67/month ($0 down, FRP: $999.99).





Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $50/month ($0 down, FRP: $1199.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $50/month ($149.99 down, FRP: $1349.99).

Pricing for the new smartphones are below - all monthly payments are for two years on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan: While we were wondering about the repercussions of the most expensive series of Galaxy S phones that Samsung has ever announced, T-Mobile sent us a memo to detail the Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra prices and availability on its budding 5G network.

T-Mobile free Galaxy S20 BOGO deal





With an eligible trade-in, you can get half-off on the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the S20 Ultra. What's even better is the traditional BOGO deal that the Uncarrier is hosting once again. You can get a BOGO of up to $1,000 when you add a new line, which means that if you opt for the $999 Galaxy S20 5G, the second one could be yours for free. Additionally, you will be eligible for $200 in Samsung credit when you pre-order.





Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra preorder prices and release date on Verizon







Verizon announced that it is releasing all of the Galaxy S20 models on its network on March 6, and preorders start February 21. This includes the little one that doesn't sport mmWave modem filters.

Verizon's S20 is apparently an exclusive model with an Ultra Wideband modem support tacked on, and not supposed to only work with 5G on the low-band network that Verizon will be launching later in the year.

The basic S20 5G, however, will be arriving later in the spring at Verizon, and is currently grayed-out as an option on Samsung's web store.

Samsung's newest members of the Galaxy S family will solidify the mmWave 5G lead of Verizon and AT&T over their competitors (35 markets for AT&T, 34 for Verizon), as both the S20+, and the souped-up Ultra model, fully support the extremely short and fast spectrum. Unfortunately, Verizon has no twofers or other discount offers that are extra to what Samsung is already offering.

Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra preorders on Verizon start February 21 at the monthly prices and free gifts below:





Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (6.9”) starts at $58.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,399.99 retail).

Galaxy S20+ 5G (6.7”) starts at $49.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,199.99 retail).

Galaxy S20 5G (6.2”), designed for Verizon's 5G network, starts at $41.66 a month for 24 months ($999.99). Galaxy S20 preorders start February 21 with up to $200 Samsung credit and free Galaxy Buds+.





