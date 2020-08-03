Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G

Samsung Android

Joshua Swingle
Aug 03, 2020, 3:49 AM
Samsung reintroduced the idea of a Lite-branded flagship in January with the announcement of the Galaxy S10 Lite. Follow the poor reception of the Galaxy S20, Samsung is now planning a second 'Lite' model to boost sales, but this time around it will use a slightly different name.

Samsung seems to have chosen another 6.7-inch display


Newly published renders of the smartphone, which will be marketed as 'Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G' rather than 'Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite 5G,' show that it has quite a lot in common with the Galaxy S10 Lite when it comes to design.

Specifically, Samsung appears to have fitted it with the same 6.7-inch Infinity-O display that graced the S10 Lite earlier this year. That exact panel is also expected to make an appearance on the flagship Galaxy Note 20, although there are some key differences between the two.

Whereas the latter will include S Pen stylus support as standard, the Galaxy S20 FE won’t. Samsung is using the extra money to add support for a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate like the one seen on premium Galaxy S20 models.

That will be coupled with Android 10 and One UI 2.5 straight out of the box. Of course, once available, Samsung is expected to start work on an Android 11 and One UI 3.0 software update for the phone.

Rounding out the front package are relatively slim bezels coupled with a small punch hole for the 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The flagship name is paired with some flagship cameras


Turning the Galaxy S20 FE 5G over should reveal a big camera module covered in glass, much like the ones featured on other Galaxy S20 models. Renders of the rear haven’t leaked, but most of the camera specs have.

Reports point towards a 12-megapixel main camera that has been borrowed from the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. These devices produce some stunning photos, so the same should be expected from the Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung is planning a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom camera as well. There is no word on the phone’s video recording capabilities or software features such as Night Mode.

You get a Snapdragon; You get a Snapdragon; Everybody gets a Snapdragon!


Despite constant complaints from loyal users, Samsung loves fitting its European smartphones with Exynos chipsets. But that practice is (temporarily) ending with the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which will be fitted with the Snapdragon 865 in every market.

Samsung previously used that chipset inside the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy S20+ models destined for the United States. In the case of the Galaxy S20 FE, it should be coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard.

Other features include the presence of IP68 water and dust resistance, and the addition of a large 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G announcement, price, availability


The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2020 ahead of the annual Holiday season.

Rumor has it that virtually every market where Samsung has a presence will receive it. And in the United States, the company’s most important market, it could retail at $799, making it $200 cheaper than the regular Galaxy S20.

Samsung is expected to offer the smartphone in red, white, green, and orange.

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

