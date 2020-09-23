The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is already up for pre-order at an incredible price
That's right, it looks like the oft-rumored and thoroughly leaked Snapdragon 865 powerhouse will be officially available in the US at a reasonable $699.99, which B&H can take down to $599.99 with absolutely no strings attached at the time of this writing.
Pre-order the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in red, navy, lavender, and green
Unfortunately, the retailer is not yet prepared to reveal any of the S20 FE's undoubtedly impressive specs and features, so you'll have to fly blind if you want to take advantage of this unusually early deal.
Of course, the $599.99 price tag could also end up to be a placeholder, although we're pretty sure B&H Photo Video will fulfil any and all orders made before the number is revised or the premature product listing removed altogether.
At the same time, there's a good chance this retailer simply jumped the gun on a launch promotion other authorized sellers might be planning to offer starting later today as well. Either way, we now know for certain that the Galaxy S20 FE 5G (or S20 5G FE) is not set to cost more than 700 bucks in a 128GB storage configuration likely to pack at least 6 gigs of RAM in addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 865 SoC.
We also know the US unlocked model will be sold in at least four color options, including red, navy, lavender, and green, with three rear-facing cameras in tow and a trendy hole punch design.
Everything else has been repeatedly mentioned in the rumor mill of late, often with relevant supporting evidence, but obviously, it's generally smart to wait for full and official confirmation from the horse's mouth before committing even what seems like a ridiculously small sum of money for a 5G-enabled flagship sporting a flat 6.5-inch or so screen. Oh, and if B&H's "expected availability" date sticks, the phone will apparently begin shipping stateside on October 2.
