Samsung Android Deals 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is already up for pre-order at an incredible price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 23, 2020, 6:10 AM
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is already up for pre-order at an incredible price
Samsung's newest 5G-capable high-end smartphone is technically not official yet, but that didn't stop Verizon from inadvertently confirming last week the impending arrival of no less than four Galaxy S20 FE color options on the largest wireless service provider stateside.

Believe it or not, B&H Photo Video is going one step further than Big Red with mere hours to go before the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is set to be unveiled and fully detailed at last, putting the handset up for pre-order... and already shaving $100 off its list price.

That's right, it looks like the oft-rumored and thoroughly leaked Snapdragon 865 powerhouse will be officially available in the US at a reasonable $699.99, which B&H can take down to $599.99 with absolutely no strings attached at the time of this writing.

Pre-order the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in red, navy, lavender, and green



Unfortunately, the retailer is not yet prepared to reveal any of the S20 FE's undoubtedly impressive specs and features, so you'll have to fly blind if you want to take advantage of this unusually early deal. 

Of course, the $599.99 price tag could also end up to be a placeholder, although we're pretty sure B&H Photo Video will fulfil any and all orders made before the number is revised or the premature product listing removed altogether.


At the same time, there's a good chance this retailer simply jumped the gun on a launch promotion other authorized sellers might be planning to offer starting later today as well. Either way, we now know for certain that the Galaxy S20 FE 5G (or S20 5G FE) is not set to cost more than 700 bucks in a 128GB storage configuration likely to pack at least 6 gigs of RAM in addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 865 SoC.

We also know the US unlocked model will be sold in at least four color options, including red, navy, lavender, and green, with three rear-facing cameras in tow and a trendy hole punch design.

Everything else has been repeatedly mentioned in the rumor mill of late, often with relevant supporting evidence, but obviously, it's generally smart to wait for full and official confirmation from the horse's mouth before committing even what seems like a ridiculously small sum of money for a 5G-enabled flagship sporting a flat 6.5-inch or so screen. Oh, and if B&H's "expected availability" date sticks, the phone will apparently begin shipping stateside on October 2.

Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE View Full specs
$190
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

