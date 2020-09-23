The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is already up for pre-order at an incredible price





Believe it or not, B&H Photo Video is going one step further than Big Red with mere hours to go before the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is set to be unveiled and fully detailed at last, putting the handset up for pre-order... and already shaving $100 off its list price.

















Unfortunately, the retailer is not yet prepared to reveal any of the S20 FE's undoubtedly impressive specs and features, so you'll have to fly blind if you want to take advantage of this unusually early deal.





Of course, the $599.99 price tag could also end up to be a placeholder, although we're pretty sure B&H Photo Video will fulfil any and all orders made before the number is revised or the premature product listing removed altogether.









At the same time, there's a good chance this retailer simply jumped the gun on a launch promotion other authorized sellers might be planning to offer starting later today as well. Either way, we now know for certain that the Galaxy S20 FE 5G (or S20 5G FE) is not set to cost more than 700 bucks in a 128GB storage configuration likely to pack at least 6 gigs of RAM in addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 865 SoC.





We also know the US unlocked model will be sold in at least four color options, including red, navy, lavender, and green, with three rear-facing cameras in tow and a trendy hole punch design.



