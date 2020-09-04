Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Samsung Android 5G

Massive Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition leak fully details 4G & 5G models

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 04, 2020, 8:14 AM
Massive Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition leak fully details 4G &amp; 5G models
Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 in February but it isn’t done with the flagship series just yet. A cheaper smartphone dubbed the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is on the way and now Roland Quandt has detailed it in full.

Exynos or Snapdragon? You choose this time


The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be available in 4G LTE and 5G variants for customers in Europe. The former reportedly features the weaker Exynos 990 chipset whereas the latter benefits from the powerful Snapdragon 865.

This marks the first time in recent history that Samsung will be offering both Exynos and Snapdragon versions of a device in the same region. As for storage, the South Korean company is said to have chosen 128GB coupled with 6GB of RAM in Europe.


Rounding out the internal package is a large 4,500mAh battery and support for 15W fast charging. On the software side of things, Android 10 and One UI 2.5 is expected straight out of the box. But Samsung’s new policy means updates to Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13 are guaranteed.

A 120Hz display paired with impressive cameras


Both the 4G LTE and 5G Galaxy S20 Fan Edition models are identical on the outside. Samsung has chosen a 6.5-inch flat Super AMOLED+ display complete with a small punch hole for the selfie camera and a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution.

Despite being positioned as a so-called budget flagship, though, the display on the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition comes with a massive advantage over the regular Galaxy Note 20 – it supports a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Other display details include Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection against drops and scratches, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner, although it’s unclear whether Samsung has opted for an optical or ultrasonic sensor.

Moving away from the screen and over to the cameras, Samsung has fitted the smartphone with a 32-megapixel f/2.0 sensor that should provide decent results. The rear, on the other hand, is home to a triple-camera setup.

It consists of a 12-megapixel main sensor complete with an f/1.8 aperture. The report says the sensor is identical to the one found on the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 & S20+ flagships, meaning it will produce some brilliant photos. 

That’s accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with support for a 123-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture. Also included is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 3x telephoto zoom snapper with optical image stabilization.

Thanks to the cameras and powerful chipsets, Samsung has added support for 8K and 4K video recording to the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition announcement, colors, price


The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which is carved out of plastic and measures in at 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm, was rumored to make an appearance at ‘Unpacked Part 2’ earlier this week but that didn’t happen.

Samsung is now expected to introduce the smartphone in late September or early October. Once that happens, it should be available to purchase in White, Blue, Orange, Red, Green, and Lavender.

There is no word on European pricing yet, but rumors suggest the device could retail at $799 in the United States which would make it an incredible $200 cheaper than the poorly received Galaxy Note 20.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

