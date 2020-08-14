Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Android Apps Google

New Gmail experience now available to all G Suite users

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 14, 2020, 2:53 PM
New Gmail experience now available to all G Suite users
Google is pushing out a new update for the Gmail app that brings a new integrated experience in G Suite on Android devices. Basically, the update adds shortcuts to four major components inside Gmail: Chat, Mail, Meet, and Rooms. These four new shortcuts are positioned at the bottom of Gmail and can be accessed on the fly without having to leave the app.

Mail, as the name suggests, is the same Gmail experience that's been available to everyone until now. Meet is Google's app for meetings, which Rooms are spaces that feature shared chat, tasks, and files that should help groups work easier on projects. Finally, Chat allows users to message other people and small groups directly.

Besides the four new components that are now available within the Gmail experience, Google added several new tools that should further help increase productivity:

  • Assign group tasks.
  • Get notified about task updates in rooms.
  • Pin important rooms so they’re easier to find and access.
  • Set your availability to “Do not disturb.”
  • Better protect your time with status notices in Chat like “Out of office.”
  • See files shared in a room.

All the new features introduced by Google are available to all G Suite users on the web and Android. They will eventually be released on iOS as well, but we don't have a timeframe at the moment.

