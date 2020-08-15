T-Mobile's already affordable Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is now 50 percent cheaper





Normally priced at around $500, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G can be yours in exchange for a grand total of just $252 right now if you don't have a problem activating a new line of T-Mobile service and signing up to a two-year installment plan.













After taking your monthly bill credits into consideration, you're looking at spending a measly $10.50 every 30 days instead of the full 21 bucks, amounting to a very reasonable $252 all in all. Since there are no other strings attached to this sweet new deal, it's pretty hard to turn it down if you're in the market for a budget-friendly Android handset with a respectable spec sheet.













Nonetheless, this is still a reasonably powerful device that also comes with a generous 6 gigs of memory on deck, as well as a 4,500mAh battery, versatile quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 48MP main snapper, 12MP ultra-wide shooter, 5MP macro lens, and 5MP depth sensor, a single 32MP selfie cam, under-display fingerprint recognition, and yes, even a good old fashioned headphone jack.



