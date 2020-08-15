Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

T-Mobile Samsung Android Deals 5G

T-Mobile's already affordable Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is now 50 percent cheaper

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 15, 2020, 7:28 AM
T-Mobile's already affordable Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is now 50 percent cheaper
The cheapest carrier-locked 5G smartphone available in the US is even cheaper than usual at the nation's fastest-growing mobile network operator, undercutting its slightly larger and more impressive 5G-enabled Galaxy A71 brother, as well as plenty of 4G LTE-only mid-rangers.

Normally priced at around $500, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G can be yours in exchange for a grand total of just $252 right now if you don't have a problem activating a new line of T-Mobile service and signing up to a two-year installment plan.

Check out the deal here 



After taking your monthly bill credits into consideration, you're looking at spending a measly $10.50 every 30 days instead of the full 21 bucks, amounting to a very reasonable $252 all in all. Since there are no other strings attached to this sweet new deal, it's pretty hard to turn it down if you're in the market for a budget-friendly Android handset with a respectable spec sheet.

Even if you don't care about 5G speeds, which are arguably not great at the moment, it's difficult to find a better overall phone in the sub-$300 segment than the very handsome Galaxy A51 5G sporting a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a modern hole punch and decent resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Unlike the slightly costlier Galaxy A71 5G and the Verizon-exclusive Galaxy A51 5G UW variant, this particular model of the A51 appears to pack a Samsung-made Exynos 980 processor rather than Qualcomm's faster and increasingly omnipresent Snapdragon 765. 

Nonetheless, this is still a reasonably powerful device that also comes with a generous 6 gigs of memory on deck, as well as a 4,500mAh battery, versatile quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 48MP main snapper, 12MP ultra-wide shooter, 5MP macro lens, and 5MP depth sensor, a single 32MP selfie cam, under-display fingerprint recognition, and yes, even a good old fashioned headphone jack.

Related phones

Galaxy A51 5G
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 980
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

