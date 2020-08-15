T-Mobile's already affordable Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is now 50 percent cheaper
After taking your monthly bill credits into consideration, you're looking at spending a measly $10.50 every 30 days instead of the full 21 bucks, amounting to a very reasonable $252 all in all. Since there are no other strings attached to this sweet new deal, it's pretty hard to turn it down if you're in the market for a budget-friendly Android handset with a respectable spec sheet.
Even if you don't care about 5G speeds, which are arguably not great at the moment, it's difficult to find a better overall phone in the sub-$300 segment than the very handsome Galaxy A51 5G sporting a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a modern hole punch and decent resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.
Unlike the slightly costlier Galaxy A71 5G and the Verizon-exclusive Galaxy A51 5G UW variant, this particular model of the A51 appears to pack a Samsung-made Exynos 980 processor rather than Qualcomm's faster and increasingly omnipresent Snapdragon 765.
Nonetheless, this is still a reasonably powerful device that also comes with a generous 6 gigs of memory on deck, as well as a 4,500mAh battery, versatile quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 48MP main snapper, 12MP ultra-wide shooter, 5MP macro lens, and 5MP depth sensor, a single 32MP selfie cam, under-display fingerprint recognition, and yes, even a good old fashioned headphone jack.