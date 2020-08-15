Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Facebook has started merging Instagram and Messenger chats

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Aug 15, 2020, 7:30 AM
Facebook has started merging Instagram and Messenger chats
Facebook has long wanted to unify its popular messaging platforms – WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram – while retaining standalone apps. Now, the social media giant has officially started that process with Instagram and Messenger.

Instagram and Messenger chats are being merged


As noticed by The Verge, Facebook recently pushed out an update to Instagram users in some parts of the world. It introduces a ‘New Way to Message on Instagram’ via a pop-up update menu inside the app.

In terms of new features, the notice highlights ‘a new colorful look for your chats’ in addition to the ability to react to messages with emojis and swipe to reply. Instagram also mentions the most important one – chat with friends who use Facebook.

Once updated, the Instagram DM logo is replaced with the Messenger logo and the aforementioned features are enabled. Unfortunately, the ability to chat with friends that use Facebook isn’t working at the moment.

People can choose to not update the popular social media app, but the included pop-up menu says Instagram users will still receive message requests from Facebook accounts regardless of their decision.

The end goal is to fully unify the chat experience across Messenger and Instagram, before eventually adding WhatsApp into the mix. Facebook says it wants the entire service to be end-to-end encrypted too.

