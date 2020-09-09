Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung jumps the gun, showcasing the official Galaxy S20 FE 5G design

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 09, 2020, 6:46 AM

Probably the most intriguing Samsung phone left to be released this year (in the apparent absence of a low-cost Galaxy Fold Lite, at least) has yet to officially and properly come out, but it looks like one of the tech giant's regional branches may have jumped the gun (via Evan Blass), prematurely listing the Galaxy S20 FE on its website.

Although the handset is not actually up for grabs in the Philippines at the time of this writing, its name, model number, dual SIM support, two color options, and one storage configuration are etched in stone now once and for all.

Perhaps more importantly, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also stars in official press images today, which unsurprisingly happen to look an awful lot like those leaked renders from a few weeks back. Of course, the high-ender is expected to be released in a great deal more than just Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavender hues, although certain paint jobs might be exclusive to certain countries or arrive a little later than these two particular S20 FE flavors.

Rumored Galaxy S20 FE specs and features


This premature product listing appears to confirm the Snapdragon 865-powered device will come in a single 128GB storage variant, most likely paired with a decent 6 gigs of RAM.

Unfortunately, the memory count and processor are not confirmed here today, and the same goes for the oft-rumored 120Hz display reportedly measuring 6.5 inches in diagonal, as well as the large 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, 12 + 12 + 8MP triple rear-facing camera setup, and solo 32MP selfie shooter.


Speaking of the front-facing camera, this is set to be housed in a small hole punch positioned in the center of a flat screen with relatively thin bezels. Overall, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition looks a lot like the other members of the S20 family, and yes, we fully expect 5G connectivity to be a part of the FE package, at least in select global markets including the US.

Interestingly, the 4G LTE-only model is likely to replace the aforementioned Snapdragon 865 SoC with a slightly inferior Exynos 990 silicon and coexist with the 5G-enabled version in a number of European countries.

Pricing and availability expectations


While the price tag is not set in stone for the time being, rumors are pointing to either $700 or $800. Both numbers could prove accurate, of course, assuming the labels will be attached to the 4G LTE and 5G-capable Galaxy S20 FE models respectively.

Given that the "standard" Galaxy S20 5G and Note 20 5G are priced at $1,000 a pop stateside, we'd be quite surprised if Samsung ended up going 300 bucks lower than that for the S20 FE 5G. After all, this bad boy is widely expected to sport a smoother screen than the slightly larger Note 20 while incredibly squeezing a bigger battery into a reasonably compact body.


Granted, it's hard to put a price on Samsung's iconic S Pen, but if we were to do that, $300 is definitely not the first number that would come to our mind. At the same time, it's worth highlighting that the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will feature a lower memory count than both the S20 5G and Note 20 5G while also offering less local digital hoarding room than the latter model.

All in all, we're certainly curious to see how competitive this device will prove to be against the likes of the OnePlus 8 5G and possibly even the upper mid-range LG Velvet 5G. Alas, there's no word on a official release date just yet, but something tells us you'll be able to order the Galaxy S20 FE worldwide in a matter of weeks.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition View Full specs
$90
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

