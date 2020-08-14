Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View
Samsung Android 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Mystic Bronze pre-orders sell out in South Korea

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 14, 2020, 11:46 AM
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Mystic Bronze pre-orders sell out in South Korea
Samsung's latest flagship phones, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were announced on August 5 and can currently be pre-ordered. The new lineup costs about the same as last year's range, with the Galaxy Note 20 starting at $999 and the Note 20 Ultra costing $1,299 in its base configuration. If a new report from South Korea is to go by, the phones are off to a decent start.

Galaxy Note 20 is doing nearly as well as the Note 10


In Samsung's home country of South Korea, 1.17 million units of the Galaxy Note 20 were reportedly pre-booked last week.

During its 11 days pre-order period in the country, last year's Note 10 hit about 1.3 million units.

Given that the new devices will go on sale on August 21, they can still nudge past their predecessors, which currently hold the record for being the most pre-ordered flagship Galaxy devices in the country.

Even if that doesn't happen, the current figure is 90 percent of last year's pre-orders and that's quite impressive if you consider the coronavirus backdrop and the fact that local carriers offered huge subsidies during the same time in 2019 to make consumers upgrade to a 5G-ready phone. In contrast, telecom operators are not even marketing the Note 20 duo aggressively this year.

Despite its hefty price tag, the Note 20 Ultra is raking in more sales than the standard model. It currently makes up 65 percent of the pre-orders and the Mystic Bronze model has already sold out.

While it is not known yet if Samsung's premium phones are doing as well on a global level, the numbers are surely reassuring as not only do they represent a 1.6 times increase over 2018's Galaxy Note 9, but also show a stronger initial consumer interest when compared to the Galaxy S20.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs
$1300 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs
$1300 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on
$1224 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The LG Velvet focuses on what matters to be the best phone for you
Popular stories
You got sad there are no earbuds in the US Note 20 box, so Samsung will give you a set
Popular stories
Motorola reveals the surprising Razr 2 5G announcement date
Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G & Apple Watch Series 6 announcement and release dates leak

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon is going all out in its efforts to close the 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing
Popular stories
Google Phone app (beta) now available for some more non-Pixel and Android One phones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless