Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Mystic Bronze pre-orders sell out in South Korea

Samsung's latest flagship phones, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were announced on August 5 and can currently be pre-ordered. The new lineup costs about the same as last year's range, with the Galaxy Note 20 starting at $999 and the Note 20 Ultra costing $1,299 in its base configuration. If a new report from South Korea is to go by, the phones are off to a decent start.



Galaxy Note 20 is doing nearly as well as the Note 10



In Samsung's home country of South Korea, 1.17 million units of the In Samsung's home country of South Korea, 1.17 million units of the Galaxy Note 20 were reportedly pre-booked last week.



During its 11 days pre-order period in the country, last year's Note 10 hit about During its 11 days pre-order period in the country, last year's Note 10 hit about 1.3 million units.



Given that the new devices will go on sale on August 21, they can still nudge past their predecessors, which currently Given that the new devices will go on sale on August 21, they can still nudge past their predecessors, which currently hold the record for being the most pre-ordered flagship Galaxy devices in the country.



Even if that doesn't happen, the current figure is 90 percent of last year's pre-orders and that's quite impressive if you consider the coronavirus backdrop and the fact that local carriers offered huge subsidies during the same time in 2019 to make consumers upgrade to a Even if that doesn't happen, the current figure is 90 percent of last year's pre-orders and that's quite impressive if you consider the coronavirus backdrop and the fact that local carriers offered huge subsidies during the same time in 2019 to make consumers upgrade to a 5G -ready phone. In contrast, telecom operators are not even marketing the Note 20 duo aggressively this year.



Despite its hefty price tag, the Note 20 Ultra is raking in more sales than the standard model. It currently makes up 65 percent of the pre-orders and the Mystic Bronze model has already sold out.