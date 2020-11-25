Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 beta released for Galaxy S10 and S10+

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

In that same three-year update post, Samsung mentioned that this year's flagships from the popular S series will get the Android 11 goods first: "."

To receive the Android 11 beta with One UI 3.0 update on your Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+, go to the Samsung Members app, and check if the official banner ad for signing up is present. For now, the rollout starts in UK, India and Korea, but if recent history is any indication, the Android 11 update will be hitting the T-Mobile/Sprint Samsung S10 models in the US as soon as December.