The Galaxy S20 will get Android 11 first, as Samsung commits to 3 years of updates for these phones





That's right, here's the full list of Samsung phones and tablets that will get three Android OS updates:





Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices.

Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices.

Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices.

Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices.

Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices.



While not the five iOS versions that iPhones get on average, three Android OS updates is plenty, as people are now keeping their phone for three, instead of two years on average, and will buy with a piece of mind that they will get the latest features, security updates and support for at least that amount of time. The move just made Samsung the best Android bet, as there is simply no other phone maker with Samsung's combination of scale and update commitments now.





So, when will my Samsung Galaxy S10, S20, or Note 10 get the Android 11 update?













Last year, Android 10 was released on September 3, so we should have Android 11 packed and shipping to Samsung in the next few weeks or so. According to Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics:







