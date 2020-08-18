Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

The Galaxy S20 will get Android 11 first, as Samsung commits to 3 years of updates for these phones

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Aug 18, 2020, 3:56 AM
It's official! After Samsung teased three full years of Android OS updates for its major phones in the Galaxy S and Note lines, and then we told you about Android update rumors for the upper midrangers in the A series, the company now tied the knot.
Samsung
just committed with an official press release to update any phone in its Galaxy A71 to Galaxy Note 20 Ultra range to the newest version of Android for a full three years, starting with Android 11 in the fall.

That's right, here's the full list of Samsung phones and tablets that will get three Android OS updates:

  • Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices.
  • Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices.
  • Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices.
  • Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices.
  • Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices.

While not the five iOS versions that iPhones get on average, three Android OS updates is plenty, as people are now keeping their phone for three, instead of two years on average, and will buy with a piece of mind that they will get the latest features, security updates and support for at least that amount of time. The move just made Samsung the best Android bet, as there is simply no other phone maker with Samsung's combination of scale and update commitments now.

So, when will my Samsung Galaxy S10, S20, or Note 10 get the Android 11 update?


Needless to say, the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra will get the Android 11 update first, promised Samsung, and the update rollout will start as soon as this year, after Google releases the Android 11 source code to manufacturers. The Galaxy S10, S10+, Note 10+, Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will inevitably be next in line for Android 11 updates, as Samsung says "other devices to follow shortly thereafter."


Last year, Android 10 was released on September 3, so we should have Android 11 packed and shipping to Samsung in the next few weeks or so. According to Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics:

Samsung is committed to supporting our users to fully enjoy the latest mobile experiences while they are using Galaxy devices. As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands. 

By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available.

