Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung's new One UI 3.0 beta makes its way to the Galaxy Note 20 series

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 23, 2020, 1:49 AM
Samsung's new One UI 3.0 beta makes its way to the Galaxy Note 20 series
Samsung has been running beta tests for its One UI on different devices. Although these programs have a limited number of available spots for Galaxy users, it's a good indicator of when Samsung fans should expect to receive major Android updates.

Now, if you've been rocking a Galaxy Note 20 flagship, you'll be happy to know that Samsung has already begun testing One UI 3.0, an important update that introduces a lot of improvements to the already advanced Samsung user interface for Android smartphones.

The bad news is that all the spots for the Galaxy Note 20 One UI 3.0 beta program have been filled in record time. On the bright side, we finally know that Samsung is going to bring One UI 3.0 to the Galaxy Note 20 series sooner rather than later.

As per Samsung's post on the company's US forums (via TizenHelp), Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra One UI 3.0 beta program has kicked off on October 22. The program is aimed at customers who use the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra on Sprint, T-Mobile, or a Samsung unlocked device.

But the beta program is available in a couple of other countries as well, not just in the United States. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series users in the UK, Germany, India, and Poland are also eligible for the beta program.

