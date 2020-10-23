Samsung's new One UI 3.0 beta makes its way to the Galaxy Note 20 series
The bad news is that all the spots for the Galaxy Note 20 One UI 3.0 beta program have been filled in record time. On the bright side, we finally know that Samsung is going to bring One UI 3.0 to the Galaxy Note 20 series sooner rather than later.
As per Samsung's post on the company's US forums (via TizenHelp), Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra One UI 3.0 beta program has kicked off on October 22. The program is aimed at customers who use the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra on Sprint, T-Mobile, or a Samsung unlocked device.
But the beta program is available in a couple of other countries as well, not just in the United States. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series users in the UK, Germany, India, and Poland are also eligible for the beta program.