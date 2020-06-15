When will Android 11 arrive on your phone
Overall, there’s some noticeable improvement in the time it takes for flagship phones to get the latest Android version. However, because there’s a vast number of midrange and budget devices, the fragmentation of Android is as bad as ever. The majority of phones are still running Android 9.
That estimate is based on the time it took for previous models to get their first major update and will be translated to the official Android 11 release, which should be around late August, early September 2020.
When will your Samsung phone get Android 11
Samsung’s One UI is significantly different from the so-called stock Android experience, but recently the manufacturer has stepped-up its game and is bringing updates in a timely manner. Hopefully, this trend will continue with Android 11.
Galaxy S20 series
An optimist estimate would be that the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its smaller siblings will get the One UI update bringing Android 11 sometime in December 2020. That’s a delay of about 3 months, which isn’t too bad. Depending on your region or carrier, the update might be delayed to January or even February 2021.
Galaxy Note 10 and 10+
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ will likely be the first 2019 models to get the Android 11 update and it should be shortly after the S20 series and the Note 20 (which will be announced this summer). The timeline for them starts around mid-January 2021.
Galaxy S10 series
Despite being a year older than the S20 series, the Galaxy S10 models shouldn’t be too far behind their successors when it comes to the Android 11 update. The first Galaxy S10 devices should be blessed with Samsung’s version of Android 11 around mid-February 2021.
When will your LG phone get Android 11
LG is doing a decent job at bringing the newest Android to its latest flagships but the generation before them usually lags behind more so than in Samsung’s case.
LG Velvet
The LG Velvet is the company’s new flagship, seemingly replacing the expected G9. As such, it’s expected to be first in line for the Android 11 update, which the past suggests will happen in January 2021.
LG V60
The Android 11 update for the LG V60 is expected to arrive either at the same time as that on the LG Velvet or slightly after. February 2021 would be a good estimate for when the first LG V60s will receive Android 11.
LG G8
LG is adamant to provide at least 2 major updates to its flagships, which means the LG G8 will have a go with Android 11 as well. For that, owners of the 2019 model will probably have to wait until late May or early June 2021.
LG V50
Unsurprisingly, the situation is pretty similar when it comes to the LG V50, which was released just a few months after the G8. In short, Android 11 for the LG V50 -- May-June 2021.
When will your Google Pixel get Android 11
When it comes to software updates, naturally, no one can beat Google, although some manufacturers are getting close to matching its quick updates.
With Pixel phones, there’s almost no discrepancy between models, as long as they’re supported. The Pixel 4, 4 XL, 3a, 3a XL, 3, 3 XL, 2 and 2 XL will all start receiving Android 11 from day one. Depending on which wave your particular device falls in, it could be a few days before you get the update. Of course, newer devices will likely get priority, so don’t get frustrated if you have to wait a week or so before your Pixel 2 gets Android 11.
When will your OnePlus phone get Android 11
OnePlus is one of the champions of fast Android updates. The company’s OxygenOS is very close to stock Android which allows it to quickly make the necessary adjustments and send it to the latest devices.
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
If everything goes smoothly, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro should be some of the first third-party phones to receive Android 11. Depending on exactly when Google releases the OS, the update of OxygenOS that brings Android 11 could come as early as October this year.
OnePlus 7, 7 Pro and 7T, 7T Pro
The OnePlus 7 and 7T, including their Pro variants, will likely receive Android 11 at the same time. The update delay between OnePlus generations has traditionally been around a month, so OnePlus 7 and 7T users can expect Android 11 in November.
When will your Motorola phone get Android 11
Motorola is always straying away from deep Android customizations but that hasn’t necessarily resulted in fast updates. Hopefully, with Google’s efforts to streamline the process, the next version of Android will be easier to deliver.
Motorola Edge+
Motorola Edge+ is the company’s first true modern-day flagship and since it lacks a predecessor it’s hard to judge how fast Motorola will push updates to it. There was some controversy around that as well, as Motorola initially said the phone will only get one major update but then changed its mind and promised two.
Either way, with the Edge+ $1,000 price tag come certain expectations regarding software updates. If Motorola is to meet them, it better deliver Android 11 as fast as its competitors, meaning before the end of 2020.
Moto G8 series
Motorola has released a number of Motorola One phones, but the Moto G series remains the company’s most popular line. The Moto G8 family is now bigger, with the new Moto G Stylus and G Fast making a debut, and the value proposition is better than ever. So, when will these new Moto G phones get Android 11? Well, relying again on history, the expected time-frame is May 2021. While that’s not ideal, we should keep in mind that these are budget phones and we can’t realistically expect them to get updates as fast as flagships.