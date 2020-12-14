Samsung One UI 3.0 review





Naturally, this new software brings a few features that Google has introduced with Android 11 (like the new notifications that you will see on all Android 11 phones), but also a few custom touches by Samsung that you won't find on other devices.





Here is the list of One UI 3.0 changes:





What's new and note-worthy

New notification style Easier lock screen media controls Brighter Always-on Display with larger letters New animations and smoother performance Double tap on home screen to lock screen, long-hold app for widgets New look for the Settings menu, Battery menu, Storage and others Consistent use of transparency and rounded icons





Let's go through each of these changes one by one...





1. New Notification style









The biggest change that One UI 3.0 brings to Samsung phones has got to also be the biggest change that Google implements in Android 11, and that is the new style for notifications.





Visually, notifications are now separated and all appear in their own tabs with rounded edges, but not only that, notifications from direct messages now take priority and appear on top of your other, usually less important notifications. You can now also mark notifications from certain apps as 'priority', to ensure they appear on top of your other notifications.





2. Easier lock screen media controls









Controlling your media from your lock screen has always been a bit of a pain on One UI: the option was either hidden or in the far left corner with smaller controls where it was hard to reach.





Android 11 brings it front and center with album art and easy-to-reach controls, so you can play and pause songs, or switch to the next one easier, and that is a welcome improvement. Also, iOS users would be quick to point out that Samsung might just be copying the Apple way of doing things with this.





3. Brighter Always-on Display with larger letters









Samsung has been one of the first companies to offer an Always-on Display option on its devices, so you could glance at your notifications and the time without having to unlock your phone. Unfortunately, this useful option is not executed in the best way as letters are a bit too dim and it's not that easy to read it.





Android 11 fixes that and makes the AOD appear brighter and also uses bigger font for the time so it's much easier to see it. Also, it places the battery percent indicator at the bottom, with larger letters, again, making it easier to see the status of your battery. All of these small improvement result in a big real-world difference and improve the AOD experience significantly. Still, if we had to compare to other phone, you don't get current temperature on Galaxies like you do on Pixels, and Google's phones show their AOD with much brighter letters.





4. New animations and smoother performance





Samsung has also worked on optimizing the performance with One UI 3.0, and everything seems to run just a bit faster. Now, these are impressions we have after using an S20 with the update and an S20+ with the older, One UI 2.5, but the difference is not huge by any means.





Also, we couldn't help but notice tiny bits of microlag and sttuter here and there, something that we haven't been noticing on other devices like Google's Pixel line and OnePlus phones.





5. Double tap to lock screen, long-hold for widgets









Two great new additions to the home screen experience is that now you can double tap on an empty spot of the home screen to lock the phone, so you don't have to reach for the power key.





Another change is that when you long press on an app icon, you get a slightly different menu that now gives you the option to add a widget for that particular app, which is an easier way to add widgets.





6. New look for the Settings menu









The Settings menu has been overhauled and everything has become just a bit more compact and better organized.





Front and center in the settings now is your Samsung account, and further down, each tab has its own squircle icon and the tabs take up less space so it's easier to navigate around.





Improved Battery stats menu









Also, within the Settings menu, there have been a quite a few improvements too.





For example, Samsung makes it much easier now to get a view of your battery stats in just one glance by moving battery use graphs right there, while previously, to access that data you had to dive deeper in sub-menus.





The same applies to the Storage menu, as well, and there are similar changes all throughout.





7. Consistent use of transparency and rounded icons









The whole interface now seems more consistent too. While previously Samsung would use icons without a background in some places, and with a background in others, you can now see the same style of icons everywhere. Samsung has now also settled on a grayish background across the notification dropdown and search boxes with a bit of transparency to it, much like iOS, we couldn't help but notice.



