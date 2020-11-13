iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Software updates

Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 13, 2020, 3:15 PM
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Some Samsung Galaxy S20+ users in Germany and the U.K. are probably wondering how they sped through November so quickly. You see, certain units of the handset in those countries are receiving an update to firmware version G98xxXXU5ZTKA which includes the December Android security patches two weeks ahead of schedule. The update also comes with some minor tweaks to the UI and the extermination of some bugs. The update is being disseminated to Galaxy S20+ phones registered to the One UI 3.0 beta and weighs in at 271.61 MB.

News of the update was shared on Twitter by a subscriber with the handle of @umarharoon. Previously, Samsung said that it would have One UI 3.0 ready to be installed on all Galaxy S20 models before the end of this year. And while Sammy is working hard to meet that deadline, we should note that it only recently released the November 2020 security patch on some devices. Not bad for a manufacturer that never has been known for its timely updates.


One UI 3.0 beta testers in other countries should also receive the same update soon. The One UI interface was developed by Samsung for devices with big screens that can't be reached at the top by some users. As a result, most of the UI elements are found near the bottom to the middle of the display; this way calisthenics are not required for a user to cover most of the screen.

