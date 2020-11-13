Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update

Some Samsung Galaxy S20+ users in Germany and the U.K. are probably wondering how they sped through November so quickly. You see, certain units of the handset in those countries are receiving an update to firmware version G98xxXXU5ZTKA which includes the December Android security patches two weeks ahead of schedule. The update also comes with some minor tweaks to the UI and the extermination of some bugs. The update is being disseminated to Galaxy S20+ phones registered to the One UI 3.0 beta and weighs in at 271.61 MB.













One UI 3.0 beta testers in other countries should also receive the same update soon. The One UI interface was developed by Samsung for devices with big screens that can't be reached at the top by some users. As a result, most of the UI elements are found near the bottom to the middle of the display; this way calisthenics are not required for a user to cover most of the screen.

