Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Samsung Android Apps

Samsung to bring One UI 3.0 enhancements to Internet Browser

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 02, 2020, 7:46 PM
Samsung to bring One UI 3.0 enhancements to Internet Browser
Samsung is determined to make Internet Browser one of the best mobile browsers out there. In the last several months, the South Korean company has added a slew of new features and improvements that make Samsung Internet Browser a reliable and more than a decent alternative to Chrome, Opera, and other mobile browsers.

Granted it comes pre-installed on all Galaxy devices, Samsung Internet Browser is actually a great app and the upcoming update is expected to make it even greater. In a comprehensive blog post, Samsung detailed some of the changes that will come to its browser later this year.

The most important is the addition of several One UI 3.0 enhancements, including immersive scroll, expandable app bar in bookmarks, saved pages, history, downloads, ad blocker, add-ins, and settings. Also, the “more menu” button will be relocated to the lower bard to make it easier to reach actions present in sections like tab manager and downloads.

Furthermore, a new High Contrast mode will be added. It will only be usable when the app's dark mode is enabled. If you're one of the many users that like to browse in secret mode, you'll be happy to know that Samsung Internet Browser will soon display a Secret mode icon next to the address bar.

Another nifty feature coming soon to Samsung Internet Browser is a new gesture that allows users to play or pause content while in video assistant full-screen by double-tapping the center area of the screen.

Last but not least, Samsung is changing the permission request UI to display a warning message if the website you're trying to visit looks malicious. Keep in mind that most of the changes mentioned will be added to the beta version of the app.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Verizon tops key spectrum auction in pursuit of T-Mobile's early 5G crown
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20: how to S Pen — new and old features
Popular stories
LG confirms the announcement date of its dual-screen Wing 5G handset
Popular stories
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G specs, price, and release date are official: 120Hz display, $1999

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 (S30) will likely come with industry’s fastest, largest-capacity 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM
Popular stories
Microsoft Surface Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's not even funny
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Buy an unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G from Target and score a free $200 gift card

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless