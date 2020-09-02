Samsung to bring One UI 3.0 enhancements to Internet Browser

Samsung
is determined to make Internet Browser one of the best mobile browsers out there. In the last several months, the South Korean company has added a slew of new features and improvements that make Samsung Internet Browser a reliable and more than a decent alternative to Chrome, Opera, and other mobile browsers.
Granted it comes pre-installed on all Galaxy devices, Samsung Internet Browser is actually a great app and the upcoming update is expected to make it even greater. In a comprehensive blog post
, Samsung detailed some of the changes that will come to its browser later this year.
The most important is the addition of several One UI 3.0 enhancements, including immersive scroll, expandable app bar in bookmarks, saved pages, history, downloads, ad blocker, add-ins, and settings. Also, the “more menu” button will be relocated to the lower bard to make it easier to reach actions present in sections like tab manager and downloads.
Furthermore, a new High Contrast mode will be added. It will only be usable when the app's dark mode is enabled. If you're one of the many users that like to browse in secret mode, you'll be happy to know that Samsung Internet Browser will soon display a Secret mode icon next to the address bar.
Another nifty feature coming soon to Samsung Internet Browser is a new gesture that allows users to play or pause content while in video assistant full-screen by double-tapping the center area of the screen.
Last but not least, Samsung is changing the permission request UI to display a warning message if the website you're trying to visit looks malicious. Keep in mind that most of the changes mentioned will be added to the beta version of the app.
