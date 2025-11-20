Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 3 are on sale at their first good discount before Black Friday
This is technically not a Black Friday deal, and it could go away at the end of the day.
Is Black Friday 2025 already here or not? That question might be on the minds of many PhoneArena readers and bargain hunters right now, and the answer is... complicated.
Technically, today is a Thursday, and Thanksgiving is still a week away, so in theory, next Friday, November 28 should be the so-called "biggest shopping day of the year." In reality, however, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have kicked off extended Black Friday events, selling a lot of popular tech products at hard-to-beat prices.
The AirPods Pro 3 are (technically) part of that category, fetching a cool 30 bucks less than usual for the first time in their very young life. But Best Buy is actually labeling this as a "deal of the day" rather than a true Black Friday promotion, and while Amazon is not listing any expiration date for its first big discount on Apple's latest (and greatest) earbuds, I don't expect you to have a lot of time at your disposal to slash 12 percent off a regular price of $249 over there either.
So, yes, you should probably hurry and claim this not-really-Black-Friday-but-totally-Black-Friday-grade deal as soon as possible, at least if you don't feel like you can settle for the AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 4 anymore.
Live Translation is undoubtedly one of the AirPods Pro 3's key strengths and selling points. | Image Credit -- Apple
The AirPods Pro 3 bring a lot of major improvements to the table over their forerunners, mind you, including substantially better active noise cancellation, superior audio quality, better battery life, better water and dust resistance, Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation functionality (still in beta), and perhaps most importantly, heart rate monitoring (during workouts) with no need for a smartwatch or other wearable device.
In short, these are very clearly the absolute best wireless earbuds... a hardcore Apple fan can get for Christmas, and something tells me you won't be able to save more than $30 if you wait with your purchase until next week or even next month.
