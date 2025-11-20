Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 3 are on sale at their first good discount before Black Friday

This is technically not a Black Friday deal, and it could go away at the end of the day.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Apple Deals Audio Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple AirPods Pro 3
Is Black Friday 2025 already here or not? That question might be on the minds of many PhoneArena readers and bargain hunters right now, and the answer is... complicated.

Technically, today is a Thursday, and Thanksgiving is still a week away, so in theory, next Friday, November 28 should be the so-called "biggest shopping day of the year." In reality, however, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have kicked off extended Black Friday events, selling a lot of popular tech products at hard-to-beat prices.

Apple AirPods Pro 3

$29 off (12%)
True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 3

$219 99
$249
$29 off (12%)
True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White
Buy at BestBuy


The AirPods Pro 3 are (technically) part of that category, fetching a cool 30 bucks less than usual for the first time in their very young life. But Best Buy is actually labeling this as a "deal of the day" rather than a true Black Friday promotion, and while Amazon is not listing any expiration date for its first big discount on Apple's latest (and greatest) earbuds, I don't expect you to have a lot of time at your disposal to slash 12 percent off a regular price of $249 over there either.

So, yes, you should probably hurry and claim this not-really-Black-Friday-but-totally-Black-Friday-grade deal as soon as possible, at least if you don't feel like you can settle for the AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 4 anymore.

 

The AirPods Pro 3 bring a lot of major improvements to the table over their forerunners, mind you, including substantially better active noise cancellation, superior audio quality, better battery life, better water and dust resistance, Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation functionality (still in beta), and perhaps most importantly, heart rate monitoring (during workouts) with no need for a smartwatch or other wearable device.

In short, these are very clearly the absolute best wireless earbuds... a hardcore Apple fan can get for Christmas, and something tells me you won't be able to save more than $30 if you wait with your purchase until next week or even next month.

Apple iPhone 15

$481
$829
$348 off (42%)
iPhone 15 - Certified Refurbished at Back Market Unlocked Black • 256 GB • eSIM
Buy at BackMarket
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15264 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless