How could you possibly turn down the Galaxy Buds FE at this killer Black Friday price?
Samsung's most affordable earbuds are even more affordable than usual.
If you want to buy a nice pair of wireless earbuds to go with your brand-new Samsung Galaxy handset this Christmas but still can't afford the Galaxy Buds 3 FE or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro even after their massive Black Friday 2025 discounts, your choice is pretty clear right now.
The OG Galaxy Buds FE are simply irresistible and unbeatable at 40 bucks under their $99.99 list price in white and graphite colorways, currently eclipsing even the affordability of Apple's AirPods 4 sans active noise cancellation.
By no means as sophisticated as their aforementioned 2025-released successor or the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition earbuds are capable of muting your surroundings during lengthy music listening sessions of up to six hours between charges.
That stellar battery life rating can jump to a... respectable 21 hours with the bundled charging case factored in, and thanks to a decently sized 6.5mm dynamic driver, the audio quality is quite impressive, especially for the Galaxy Buds FE's newly reduced price.
Before taking advantage of this Amazon deal, you should keep in mind that these ultra-affordable earbuds have actually been marked down even more steeply once or twice in the past. That means a deeper Black Friday price cut could theoretically still arrive by the end of the holiday season, making this absolute steal truly and utterly impossible to turn down.
I don't know about you, but I prefer the Galaxy Buds FE in a white hue. | Image Credit -- Samsung
Of course, there's no guarantee that will happen in time for Christmas, and waiting too long might lead to you having to pay significantly more money for the perfect stocking stuffers for your family and friends. Due to their advanced age, the Galaxy Buds Fan Edition could even be discontinued before long, so be sure to carefully weigh all your options and then and only then decide to pull the trigger or wait.
