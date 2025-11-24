Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 is on sale at its first cool discount for Black Friday Week

Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2025)
You know what product category hasn't received a lot of attention since Amazon's official Black Friday Week sale start last Thursday? That's right, smart speakers.

Since Amazon is a global leader in that market, it's certainly a little weird that the e-commerce giant's in-house Echo devices haven't scored many headline-grabbing discounts, although the company's latest 8-inch smart display does deserve some love from bargain hunters and holiday shoppers across the nation.

Amazon Echo Show 8

$20 off (11%)
Smart Display with Spatial Audio, Designed for Alexa+, 8.7-Inch Touchscreen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Front-Facing Camera with Auto Framing, Built-in Smart Home Hub, Custom Woofer for Room-Filling Sound, Front-Facing Stereo Speakers, AZ3 Pro Chip with AI Accelerator, Omnisense Technology, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon


Yes, the recently released Echo Show 8 (2025) is on sale at 20 bucks under its $179.99 list price in Graphite and Glacier White colorways, which... probably doesn't sound like a very substantial discount (because it's technically not). But it's also the first-ever money-saving occasion for buyers of this impressively powerful product with an AZ3 Pro chip under the hood and a "vibrant" HD touchscreen in tow, so if you were thinking of getting it for Christmas anyway, now's definitely the time to pull the trigger.

Any buck saved during the holiday season can be a blessing, not to mention that it can add up if you take advantage of other Black Friday 2025 offers available right now. Besides, this is a super-versatile powerhouse that looked incredibly compelling even at its regular price, fulfilling smart home hub duties, playing "room-filling" spatial audio with dual full-range drivers and a massive 2.8-inch woofer, and always keeping you in focus during your video calls with a 13MP auto-framing camera.


Obviously, Alexa's intuition and convenience remain the key selling point of any Echo device, and right now, you can get early access to Alexa+ and do even more cool stuff in the kitchen or living room with just your voice and minimal effort. Oh, and did I mention that the new Echo Show 8 is also undeniably eye-catching, aiming to "double as a style statement" and no longer blend in your house but pop up wherever you choose to put it and make any space brighter and cooler? What's not to love here?

