Here are some key details on the upcoming Galaxy Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra, and Tab S10 Lite (5G)

Galaxy Tab S9





That means there won't be a Galaxy Tab S11 Plus model, but if we also consider budget-friendly mid-rangers, the company reportedly has three different tablets in the pipeline, including an all-new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with (optional) 5G.





All three of these fast-approaching iPad rivals are in the spotlight today, with key new information revealed on storage and memory configurations, as well as color options, by a social media leaker with a pretty solid track record. I'm not saying everything is completely etched in stone already, but I'd be terribly surprised if any of the following details prove inaccurate.

The Galaxy Tab S11 will start at 128GB storage





12GB RAM;

128, 256, and 512GB internal storage variants;

Gray and silver colorways.



Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver are the hues last year's 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10+ is available in, so it's certainly not surprising to hear that the presumably smaller but not that much humbler Galaxy Tab S11 will essentially retain those same paint jobs.









Like the Tab S10 Plus, the non-Plus Tab S11 will apparently pair 12 gigs of memory with both 256 and 512GB internal storage space, but unlike last year's Galaxy Tab S10 duo, this bad boy could also offer an entry-level 128GB option (packing 12GB RAM as well) for Android power users on relatively tight budgets.



In that one particular way, that will bring the Galaxy Tab S11 in line with 2023's base Galaxy Tab S9 , which however combined 128GB storage with only 8GB RAM.

No 1TB storage or 16GB RAM for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra?!





12GB RAM;

256 and 512GB storage configurations;

Gray and silver color options.



Now that would be a pretty shocking omission for Samsung's top 2025 iPad Pro alternative, especially after the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra did go up to a terabyte of internal storage space and 16 gigs of memory... in select markets and retail channels.









I fully expect that to happen to the Tab S11 Ultra as well, which otherwise sounds very similar to its 14.6-inch predecessor. Almost suspiciously similar. Yes, the Tab S10 Ultra is also available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver shades, and its storage options also don't include 128GB.

No 8GB RAM for the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G?





6GB RAM;

128GB internal storage space;

Gray, coral red, and silver paint jobs.



Unfortunately, the absence of an 8GB memory option on Samsung's next affordable Android tablet seems very likely after the 2024 edition of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite only came packing 4GB RAM in combination with both 64 and 128 gigs of storage space.









mid-ranger or not. It sounds like we should be thankful that the Tab S10 Lite will at least come with 6GB RAM (as well as no modest 64GB storage option), although it's unclear if that means that we're looking at a humbler and potentially cheaper device here than the 2023-released Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger or not.





Galaxy Tab S10 Lite color options sound more exciting and potentially flashier than the rumored Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra hues, with the coral red flavor in particular looking set to distinguish this upcoming mid-end Android giant from both the What's interesting to point out is that those three expectedLite color options sound more exciting and potentially flashier than the rumored Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra hues, with the coral red flavor in particular looking set to distinguish this upcoming mid-end Android giant from both the Tab S10 Fan Edition and Tab S6 Lite (2024).

After following up thetrio with an ultra-high-end duo composed of the Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra last year, we've known for a while now that Samsung is preparing to release a "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S11 and a state-of-the-art Tab S11 Ultra this year.