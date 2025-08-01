$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Here are some key details on the upcoming Galaxy Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra, and Tab S10 Lite (5G)

The three Android tablets Samsung is likely to release by the end of the year hold no more secrets as far as storage, memory, and color options are concerned.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Tablets Galaxy Tab
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
After following up the Galaxy Tab S9 trio with an ultra-high-end duo composed of the Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra last year, we've known for a while now that Samsung is preparing to release a "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S11 and a state-of-the-art Tab S11 Ultra this year.

That means there won't be a Galaxy Tab S11 Plus model, but if we also consider budget-friendly mid-rangers, the company reportedly has three different tablets in the pipeline, including an all-new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with (optional) 5G.

All three of these fast-approaching iPad rivals are in the spotlight today, with key new information revealed on storage and memory configurations, as well as color options, by a social media leaker with a pretty solid track record. I'm not saying everything is completely etched in stone already, but I'd be terribly surprised if any of the following details prove inaccurate.

The Galaxy Tab S11 will start at 128GB storage


  • 12GB RAM;
  • 128, 256, and 512GB internal storage variants;
  • Gray and silver colorways.

Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver are the hues last year's 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10+ is available in, so it's certainly not surprising to hear that the presumably smaller but not that much humbler Galaxy Tab S11 will essentially retain those same paint jobs.


Like the Tab S10 Plus, the non-Plus Tab S11 will apparently pair 12 gigs of memory with both 256 and 512GB internal storage space, but unlike last year's Galaxy Tab S10 duo, this bad boy could also offer an entry-level 128GB option (packing 12GB RAM as well) for Android power users on relatively tight budgets.

In that one particular way, that will bring the Galaxy Tab S11 in line with 2023's base Galaxy Tab S9, which however combined 128GB storage with only 8GB RAM.

No 1TB storage or 16GB RAM for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra?!


  • 12GB RAM;
  • 256 and 512GB storage configurations;
  • Gray and silver color options.

Now that would be a pretty shocking omission for Samsung's top 2025 iPad Pro alternative, especially after the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra did go up to a terabyte of internal storage space and 16 gigs of memory... in select markets and retail channels.


I fully expect that to happen to the Tab S11 Ultra as well, which otherwise sounds very similar to its 14.6-inch predecessor. Almost suspiciously similar. Yes, the Tab S10 Ultra is also available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver shades, and its storage options also don't include 128GB.

No 8GB RAM for the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G?


  • 6GB RAM;
  • 128GB internal storage space;
  • Gray, coral red, and silver paint jobs.

Unfortunately, the absence of an 8GB memory option on Samsung's next affordable Android tablet seems very likely after the 2024 edition of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite only came packing 4GB RAM in combination with both 64 and 128 gigs of storage space.


It sounds like we should be thankful that the Tab S10 Lite will at least come with 6GB RAM (as well as no modest 64GB storage option), although it's unclear if that means that we're looking at a humbler and potentially cheaper device here than the 2023-released Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger or not.

What 2025 Samsung tablet are you most excited about?

Vote View Result

What's interesting to point out is that those three expected Galaxy Tab S10 Lite color options sound more exciting and potentially flashier than the rumored Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra hues, with the coral red flavor in particular looking set to distinguish this upcoming mid-end Android giant from both the Tab S10 Fan Edition and Tab S6 Lite (2024).

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 6

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
Yet another 'Pixel Drop' confirms wealth of Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Yet another 'Pixel Drop' confirms wealth of Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
iPhone 17 lineup’s expected price increase revealed
iPhone 17 lineup’s expected price increase revealed

Latest News

At 30% off, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is budget champ you don't want to miss
At 30% off, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is budget champ you don't want to miss
Ground cell towers could soon be replaced with something up in the air (not a satellite)
Ground cell towers could soon be replaced with something up in the air (not a satellite)
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
T-Mobile's network is now listening for leaks, literally
T-Mobile's network is now listening for leaks, literally
Replace Google Assistant with a smarter app on Android
Replace Google Assistant with a smarter app on Android
Fiscal Q3 was spectacular for the iPhone, Apple, and its Services segment
Fiscal Q3 was spectacular for the iPhone, Apple, and its Services segment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless