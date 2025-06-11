Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

The Galaxy Buds Core and Galaxy Buds 3 FE (not 2 FE) could be Samsung's next low-cost earbuds

Samsung is apparently working on not one but two different pairs of budget-friendly earbuds, and their names might surprise you.

By
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
What comes after last year's super-premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the fall 2023-released budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE? Why, the Galaxy Buds Core and Galaxy Buds 3 FE, of course. 

Wait, what? No, those names don't make any sense for Samsung's next AirPods alternatives if you ask me either, but the world's top smartphone vendor is much more unpredictable when it comes to the branding and launch schedule of its popular wireless earbuds than... its even more popular Android handsets.

While the Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro arrived on the heels of a Galaxy Buds 2/2 Pro duo, the Galaxy Buds Fan Edition was not preceded by any other ultra-affordable model. And let's not go back to the Galaxy Buds Plus and Galaxy Buds Live, which never received direct sequels.

The point is we probably shouldn't be too shocked by this latest rumored name change... although it would definitely be odd of Samsung to follow the first-gen Galaxy Buds FE with the Buds 3 FE rather than a more logical Galaxy Buds 2 FE product. The Galaxy Buds Core moniker, meanwhile, has been in the news once or twice before, but the weird thing about that is we all expected it to replace the low-cost Galaxy Buds FE.

Instead, there's now a good chance that Samsung will look to unveil two different pairs of earbuds soon, both with an affordable price point. Obviously, no one can say just how affordable those will be, as well as how the Galaxy Buds 3 FE and Galaxy Buds Core could differ from one another and from the existing Galaxy Buds FE in terms of their specs, capabilities, and designs.

Technically, we can't even be 100 percent certain these products are indeed in the works, as their (odd) names have been discovered in a new version of Samsung's official Galaxy Buds Controller app alongside familiar labels like Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds Pro. It's rare, but typos and non-final product monikers can sometimes slip into those kinds of places, so for now, you should take nothing for granted... while preparing for one or two interesting new additions to the Galaxy Buds family as early as next month.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless