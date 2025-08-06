The unannounced Galaxy Buds 3 FE are hiding in plain sight on an official Samsung website





It's unclear if this happened by error or not, but at least for the time being, the tech giant's hardcore fans in the small Central American country can apparently order the OG Galaxy Buds FE's sequel in exchange for $129 and hope to receive the new noise-cancelling earbuds as early as Friday, August 8.





Of course, it would be pretty weird to spend your hard-earned money before Samsung details all the features and capabilities of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. The only things I can guarantee you'll receive for your 129 bucks are active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, and a strikingly similar design to the high-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro





That battery endurance rating, mind you, is not any different from what the first-gen Galaxy Buds FE or the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 are technically capable of, so those rumors of massively improved battery capacity may have been greatly exaggerated.