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Beats Studio Buds+ are selling fast at just under $100 after a 41% discount

The earbuds are unmissable right now, so save while you can!

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Preslav Mladenov
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Beats Studio Buds+ on a white background.
Beats Studio Buds+ on a white background. | Image by Beats

Snagging a pair of great-sounding Beats earbuds for under $100 may sound like a dream, but with Amazon’s latest deal on the Beats Studio Buds+, it’s a reality and an opportunity you just can’t afford to miss.

Beats Studio Buds+: Save 41% on Amazon!

$70 off (41%)
At a massive 41% discount, the Beats Studio Buds+ are currently available on Amazon for just under $100. These earbuds are an absolute bargain at this price point, especially considering they offer premium audio performance characterized by a powerful, thumping bass. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
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The retailer has slashed a whole 41% off these puppies’ price, dropping them just below the $100 mark. Given that the earphones usually go for around $170, you’ll save a solid $70 if you don’t dilly-dally and pull the trigger on this offer now. Amazon has also placed a “Deal selling fast” banner, meaning the discount might expire soon.

If you ask me, the Beats Studio Buds+ are a no-brainer at this sub-$100 price. For less than a Benjamin, you’re getting earbuds that deliver premium audio with crisp highs, clear mids, and—since this is Beats we’re talking about—a thumping bass. To top it off, they support Apple’s Spatial Audio, delivering a three-dimensional listening experience that makes every session even more immersive.

While their active noise cancellation is a bit behind top dogs like the Sony WF-1000XM6 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen), they still do a pretty solid job of stopping pesky noises from ruining your vibe. And with an IPX4 water resistance rating, they are durable enough to survive even your toughest workouts, making them a suitable choice for the gym. As for battery life, they deliver up to nine hours of playtime on their own, which extends to a total of 36 hours when you add the case.

So, yeah! The Beats Studio Buds+ are definitely a hot pick with Amazon’s latest deal. Don’t waste any more time—score a pair at a bargain price today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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