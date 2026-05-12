Beats Studio Buds+ are selling fast at just under $100 after a 41% discount

The retailer has slashed a whole 41% off these puppies’ price, dropping them just below the $100 mark. Given that the earphones usually go for around $170, you’ll save a solid $70 if you don’t dilly-dally and pull the trigger on this offer now. Amazon has also placed a “Deal selling fast” banner, meaning the discount might expire soon.If you ask me, the Beats Studio Buds+ are a no-brainer at this sub-$100 price. For less than a Benjamin, you’re getting earbuds that deliver premium audio with crisp highs, clear mids, and—since this is Beats we’re talking about—a thumping bass. To top it off, they support Apple’s Spatial Audio, delivering a three-dimensional listening experience that makes every session even more immersive.While their active noise cancellation is a bit behind top dogs like the Sony WF-1000XM6 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen), they still do a pretty solid job of stopping pesky noises from ruining your vibe. And with an IPX4 water resistance rating, they are durable enough to survive even your toughest workouts, making them a suitable choice for the gym. As for battery life, they deliver up to nine hours of playtime on their own, which extends to a total of 36 hours when you add the case.So, yeah! The Beats Studio Buds+ are definitely a hot pick with Amazon’s latest deal. Don’t waste any more time—score a pair at a bargain price today!