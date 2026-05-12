Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series will continue an underwhelming trend this month

Two of the three Galaxy S26 models are getting a lot more love.

1
Abdullah Asim
By
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Add as a preferred source on Google
Holding up a black Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
It's hard being the middle child, even as a very capable and modern gadget. | Image by PhoneArena
It’s been the case for quite some time that the Galaxy Plus models have remained the worst-selling Samsung phones. According to the company’s production plans for the Galaxy S26 series during the month of May, it appears that this isn’t changing anytime soon.

Two Galaxy S26 models get all the love


According to a report (translated source), Samsung is increasing its production plans for the standard Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This is because, as has been the case for a long time, the base and Ultra models are selling a lot more than the Galaxy S26 Plus.

The base Galaxy S26 was forecasted to see 700,000 units manufactured in May while the Galaxy S26 Ultra was expected to see one million to 1.1 million units. Samsung has reportedly increased the production numbers for the base and Ultra models to one million and 1.2 to 1.3 million units respectively.

Recommended For You

Galaxy S26 Plus remains far behind




On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 Plus was expected to see 200,000 to 300,000 units manufactured during May. Samsung has apparently chosen to stick with producing 200,000 units this month.

So not only did the Galaxy S26 Plus not break out of the forecasted range like its counterparts, it’s also staying on the lower end of said range.

An unchanged smartphone trend


This is pretty much how all of the Galaxy Plus models have been faring for generations. Even though the divide between the standard and the Ultra models is growing each year, they retain their popularity while the Plus still struggles to find its place in the market.

This is the same problem that affected the iPhone mini and the iPhone Plus models. Apple tried to replace the Plus with the iPhone Air but that didn’t take off either. Though I do think that the Air models have potential.

What "third" model do you wish to see from Samsung and Apple?
8 Votes


Due to the poor performance of the Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung might just bring back the canceled Edge lineup one day too.

Doomed to fail?


Personally, the Plus models have never appealed to me either, so I get why the sales figures are the way that they are. If you’re going to spend more than what the base model costs, why not spend a little extra and get the best of the best?

Even if budget is tight, I would rather save up for a few more months than get a phone that falls into an awkward middle ground.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (1)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Latest News
Amazon makes Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A37 5G even more competitive at an enhanced discount
Amazon makes Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A37 5G even more competitive at an enhanced discount
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series will continue an underwhelming trend this month
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series will continue an underwhelming trend this month
Beats Studio Buds+ are selling fast at just under $100 after a 41% discount
Beats Studio Buds+ are selling fast at just under $100 after a 41% discount
Allegedly official Xperia 1 VIII images clarify Sony's big redesign just ahead of the phone's launch
Allegedly official Xperia 1 VIII images clarify Sony's big redesign just ahead of the phone's launch
New Device Care feature allows Galaxy users to block apps spewing out excessive ad notifications
New Device Care feature allows Galaxy users to block apps spewing out excessive ad notifications
Sony has one simple way to instantly dominate the smartphone market
Sony has one simple way to instantly dominate the smartphone market