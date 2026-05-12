The Samsung Galaxy S26 series will continue an underwhelming trend this month
Two of the three Galaxy S26 models are getting a lot more love.
It's hard being the middle child, even as a very capable and modern gadget. | Image by PhoneArena
It’s been the case for quite some time that the Galaxy Plus models have remained the worst-selling Samsung phones. According to the company’s production plans for the Galaxy S26 series during the month of May, it appears that this isn’t changing anytime soon.
According to a report (translated source), Samsung is increasing its production plans for the standard Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This is because, as has been the case for a long time, the base and Ultra models are selling a lot more than the Galaxy S26 Plus.
On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 Plus was expected to see 200,000 to 300,000 units manufactured during May. Samsung has apparently chosen to stick with producing 200,000 units this month.
So not only did the Galaxy S26 Plus not break out of the forecasted range like its counterparts, it’s also staying on the lower end of said range.
This is pretty much how all of the Galaxy Plus models have been faring for generations. Even though the divide between the standard and the Ultra models is growing each year, they retain their popularity while the Plus still struggles to find its place in the market.
Due to the poor performance of the Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung might just bring back the canceled Edge lineup one day too.
Personally, the Plus models have never appealed to me either, so I get why the sales figures are the way that they are. If you’re going to spend more than what the base model costs, why not spend a little extra and get the best of the best?
Even if budget is tight, I would rather save up for a few more months than get a phone that falls into an awkward middle ground.
Two Galaxy S26 models get all the love
According to a report (translated source), Samsung is increasing its production plans for the standard Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This is because, as has been the case for a long time, the base and Ultra models are selling a lot more than the Galaxy S26 Plus.
The base Galaxy S26 was forecasted to see 700,000 units manufactured in May while the Galaxy S26 Ultra was expected to see one million to 1.1 million units. Samsung has reportedly increased the production numbers for the base and Ultra models to one million and 1.2 to 1.3 million units respectively.
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Galaxy S26 Plus remains far behind
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is enjoying a disproportionate amount of attention. | Image by PhoneArena
On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 Plus was expected to see 200,000 to 300,000 units manufactured during May. Samsung has apparently chosen to stick with producing 200,000 units this month.
So not only did the Galaxy S26 Plus not break out of the forecasted range like its counterparts, it’s also staying on the lower end of said range.
An unchanged smartphone trend
This is pretty much how all of the Galaxy Plus models have been faring for generations. Even though the divide between the standard and the Ultra models is growing each year, they retain their popularity while the Plus still struggles to find its place in the market.
This is the same problem that affected the iPhone mini and the iPhone Plus models. Apple tried to replace the Plus with the iPhone Air but that didn’t take off either. Though I do think that the Air models have potential.
What "third" model do you wish to see from Samsung and Apple?
Due to the poor performance of the Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung might just bring back the canceled Edge lineup one day too.
Doomed to fail?
Personally, the Plus models have never appealed to me either, so I get why the sales figures are the way that they are. If you’re going to spend more than what the base model costs, why not spend a little extra and get the best of the best?
Even if budget is tight, I would rather save up for a few more months than get a phone that falls into an awkward middle ground.
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