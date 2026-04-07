Samsung, Apple, and Google keep saying this tech that could give you two-day battery life isn't safe
But in a new interview, Honor and OnePlus disagreed and brought the receipts.
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OnePlus 15. | Image by OnePlus
Ever wonder why your iPhone, Pixel, or Galaxy still barely limps to bedtime while phones from brands like Honor and OnePlus cruise through two full days on a single charge? It comes down to one thing: silicon-carbon batteries. A new report that includes interviews with engineers from both companies just laid out their facts, and they paint a pretty unflattering picture for Apple, Google, and Samsung.
Silicon-carbon (Si-C) batteries swap out part of the traditional graphite inside a battery for silicon, which can hold way more energy in the same physical space. That's how companies like Honor and OnePlus are fitting 6,000 to 7,300 mAh cells into phones that are just as slim as your Galaxy S26 Ultra or iPhone Air.
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Silicon-carbon batteries are here
OnePlus 15. | Image by PhoneArena
Silicon-carbon (Si-C) batteries swap out part of the traditional graphite inside a battery for silicon, which can hold way more energy in the same physical space. That's how companies like Honor and OnePlus are fitting 6,000 to 7,300 mAh cells into phones that are just as slim as your Galaxy S26 Ultra or iPhone Air.
Honor has been doing this since 2023, when the Magic5 Pro became the first phone to ship with Si-C battery tech. The company is now on its fifth generation, hitting up to 32% silicon content in partnership with battery maker ATL.
OnePlus came in a bit later with the OnePlus 15, which packs a 7,300 mAh Si-C cell and currently holds the title for the best battery life we've recorded at PhoneArena in the past two years.
This is where it gets spicy. Last year, a Google executive reportedly waved off Si-C batteries as not mature, safe, or durable. However, Honor and OnePlus disagree. Strongly.
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So are they actually safe?
Honor Magic V6. | Image by Honor
This is where it gets spicy. Last year, a Google executive reportedly waved off Si-C batteries as not mature, safe, or durable. However, Honor and OnePlus disagree. Strongly.
Honor says it runs puncture resistance tests, extreme stress evaluations, structural deformation checks, and high-temperature stability assessments that exceed standard international certifications.
OnePlus says it puts its Si-C cells through over 70 unique tests and guarantees the OnePlus 15's battery will keep over 80% of its health after four years.
These are specific engineering claims from companies that have shipped millions of these phones already.
So, who's right?
The answer is probably the one we're all thinking of: money and risk.
Why Apple, Samsung, and Google keep stalling
The answer is probably the one we're all thinking of: money and risk.
Si-C batteries cost 20% to 40% more to produce than standard lithium-ion cells, and they need entirely different production lines. Samsung, Apple, and Google have poured billions into their existing battery setups, and tearing all of that up is a serious financial hit.
Samsung also carries the shadow of the Galaxy Note 7 disaster from 2016, which understandably makes the company extra cautious with new battery chemistry. But there's a difference between caution and falling years behind while still charging flagship prices.
Samsung also carries the shadow of the Galaxy Note 7 disaster from 2016, which understandably makes the company extra cautious with new battery chemistry. But there's a difference between caution and falling years behind while still charging flagship prices.
Reports suggest Samsung is finally testing Si-C cells behind closed doors, but we probably won't see them in Galaxy phones until 2027 at the earliest.
Consider this: Honor's ultra-thin Magic V6 foldable squeezes a 7,150 mAh Si-C battery into a body just 8.75 mm thick when folded. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7? It ships with a 4,400 mAh traditional cell. Not even close.
What matters most to you when it comes to your phone's battery?
This battery gap is only getting wider
Consider this: Honor's ultra-thin Magic V6 foldable squeezes a 7,150 mAh Si-C battery into a body just 8.75 mm thick when folded. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7? It ships with a 4,400 mAh traditional cell. Not even close.
Apple launched the iPhone Air with a 3,190 mAh battery and had to bring back a MagSafe battery pack accessory just to help people survive a full day.
I haven't personally used a Si-C battery phone long enough to vouch for its longevity myself, but plenty of people who have say the difference in battery life is night and day.
I haven't personally used a Si-C battery phone long enough to vouch for its longevity myself, but plenty of people who have say the difference in battery life is night and day.
Two-day battery life isn't a marketing promise anymore. It's happening right now, just not on phones from the companies most of us buy from. The big three can keep insisting the tech isn't ready, but the phones already out there tell a very different story.
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