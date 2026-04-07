Samsung, Apple, and Google keep saying this tech that could give you two-day battery life isn't safe

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So are they actually safe?

Honor and OnePlus disagree

Strongly





OnePlus says it puts its Si-C cells through over 70 unique tests and guarantees the OnePlus 15 's battery will keep over 80% of its health after four years.





These are specific engineering claims from companies that have shipped millions of these phones already.





So, who's right?



Why Apple, Samsung, and Google keep stalling

The answer is probably the one we're all thinking of: money and risk.













iPhone Air



I haven't personally used a Si-C battery phone long enough to vouch for its longevity myself, but plenty of people who have say the difference in battery life is night and day. Apple launched thewith a 3,190 mAh battery and had to bring back a MagSafe battery pack accessory just to help people survive a full day.I haven't personally used a Si-C battery phone long enough to vouch for its longevity myself, but plenty of people who have say the difference in battery life is night and day.





Two-day battery life isn't a marketing promise anymore. It's happening right now, just not on phones from the companies most of us buy from. The big three can keep insisting the tech isn't ready, but the phones already out there tell a very different story.