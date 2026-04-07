Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Samsung, Apple, and Google keep saying this tech that could give you two-day battery life isn't safe

But in a new interview, Honor and OnePlus disagreed and brought the receipts.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Google Honor OnePlus
OnePlus 15
OnePlus 15. | Image by OnePlus
Ever wonder why your iPhone, Pixel, or Galaxy still barely limps to bedtime while phones from brands like Honor and OnePlus cruise through two full days on a single charge? It comes down to one thing: silicon-carbon batteries. A new report that includes interviews with engineers from both companies just laid out their facts, and they paint a pretty unflattering picture for Apple, Google, and Samsung.

Recommended For You

Silicon-carbon batteries are here


Silicon-carbon (Si-C) batteries swap out part of the traditional graphite inside a battery for silicon, which can hold way more energy in the same physical space. That's how companies like Honor and OnePlus are fitting 6,000 to 7,300 mAh cells into phones that are just as slim as your Galaxy S26 Ultra or iPhone Air.

Honor has been doing this since 2023, when the Magic5 Pro became the first phone to ship with Si-C battery tech. The company is now on its fifth generation, hitting up to 32% silicon content in partnership with battery maker ATL.

OnePlus came in a bit later with the OnePlus 15, which packs a 7,300 mAh Si-C cell and currently holds the title for the best battery life we've recorded at PhoneArena in the past two years.

Recommended For You

So are they actually safe?


This is where it gets spicy. Last year, a Google executive reportedly waved off Si-C batteries as not mature, safe, or durable. However, Honor and OnePlus disagree. Strongly.

Honor says it runs puncture resistance tests, extreme stress evaluations, structural deformation checks, and high-temperature stability assessments that exceed standard international certifications.

OnePlus says it puts its Si-C cells through over 70 unique tests and guarantees the OnePlus 15's battery will keep over 80% of its health after four years.

These are specific engineering claims from companies that have shipped millions of these phones already.

So, who's right?

Why Apple, Samsung, and Google keep stalling


The answer is probably the one we're all thinking of: money and risk.

Si-C batteries cost 20% to 40% more to produce than standard lithium-ion cells, and they need entirely different production lines. Samsung, Apple, and Google have poured billions into their existing battery setups, and tearing all of that up is a serious financial hit.

Samsung also carries the shadow of the Galaxy Note 7 disaster from 2016, which understandably makes the company extra cautious with new battery chemistry. But there's a difference between caution and falling years behind while still charging flagship prices.

Reports suggest Samsung is finally testing Si-C cells behind closed doors, but we probably won't see them in Galaxy phones until 2027 at the earliest.

What matters most to you when it comes to your phone's battery?
16 Votes

This battery gap is only getting wider


Consider this: Honor's ultra-thin Magic V6 foldable squeezes a 7,150 mAh Si-C battery into a body just 8.75 mm thick when folded. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7? It ships with a 4,400 mAh traditional cell. Not even close.

Apple launched the iPhone Air with a 3,190 mAh battery and had to bring back a MagSafe battery pack accessory just to help people survive a full day.

I haven't personally used a Si-C battery phone long enough to vouch for its longevity myself, but plenty of people who have say the difference in battery life is night and day.

Two-day battery life isn't a marketing promise anymore. It's happening right now, just not on phones from the companies most of us buy from. The big three can keep insisting the tech isn't ready, but the phones already out there tell a very different story.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality

Latest News

Samsung, Apple, and Google keep saying this tech that could give you two-day battery life isn't safe
Samsung, Apple, and Google keep saying this tech that could give you two-day battery life isn't safe
JBL Xtreme 4 with up to 100W output power plunges on Amazon
JBL Xtreme 4 with up to 100W output power plunges on Amazon
Motorola Razr (2025) drops to a bargain price, becoming the top pick for those eyeing the foldable lifestyle
Motorola Razr (2025) drops to a bargain price, becoming the top pick for those eyeing the foldable lifestyle
A color E-Ink phone with an LCD backup sounds perfect on paper, and one company may be making it
A color E-Ink phone with an LCD backup sounds perfect on paper, and one company may be making it
Beats Studio Pro hits rare sub-$180 price after massive 49% Amazon discount
Beats Studio Pro hits rare sub-$180 price after massive 49% Amazon discount
The Moto Pad (2026) is Motorola's first tablet in ages to get a proper US release
The Moto Pad (2026) is Motorola's first tablet in ages to get a proper US release