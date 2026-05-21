The iPhone 17 Pro is about to make live TV history, with a catch

What Apple just announced

iPhone 17





The phones will cover team warmups, player introductions, in-net goal angles, and crowd reactions. The match streams live on Apple TV at 7:30 p.m. PT, and for the 2026 season you only need an Apple TV subscription to watch, since the The phones will cover team warmups, player introductions, in-net goal angles, and crowd reactions. The match streams live on Apple TV at 7:30 p.m. PT, and for the 2026 season you only need an Apple TV subscription to watch, since the separate MLS Season Pass is no longer required







Why this is more than a gimmick The whole point is the small form factor. Apple says those tiny cameras can squeeze into spots a bulky broadcast rig never could, which is where the "dynamic new perspectives" pitch comes from.



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This is not a one-off, either. Apple slipped iPhones into last year's MLS final and grabbed cinematic footage at a baseball game, and one of those units even landed in the Baseball Hall of Fame. It all feeds Apple's bigger plan to turn Apple TV into a real sports destination , the same plan behind its recent World Cup push.





When a TV broadcast slaps "Shot on iPhone" on the screen, what goes through your head? Genuinely impressed, that's wild for a phone Cool, but I know there's pro gear bolted on Pure marketing, the phone is barely the point Makes me actually want an iPhone 17 Pro Vote 1 Votes



What it says about the iPhone 17 Pro The iPhone 17 Pro genuinely earned its spot here. Its ProRes RAW capture and a feature called GenLock, which syncs many cameras on one big production, are built for exactly this kind of work.





In our iPhone 17 Pro review we scored it 7.9 and called those video tools "ultra-niche," aimed squarely at pros rather than regular folks. A televised soccer match is about as pro as it gets.



The part Apple would rather you skip Here is where I have to be honest with you: this is not the first time Apple has run this play, and it will not be the last. It is genuinely impressive that a smartphone can pull this off, and I say that as someone who shoots my own video on a phone.

But let's not kid ourselves about what "shot on iPhone" means at this scale. Each of those phones is bolted into thousands of dollars of lenses, mounts, rigs, and sync gear so nothing goes wrong on live TV. The sensor is doing real work, but the magic is in everything strapped around it, and that is the part the marketing quietly leaves out.





So watch on Saturday and enjoy it. Just know that the phone in your pocket and the phone capturing that match are technically the same, and practically worlds apart.