This new phone is the one US buyers keep begging for, yet keep getting denied
An 8,000 mAh battery and a 200 MP camera, so why can't you buy it?
Xiaomi 17 Max Lineup. | Image by Xiaomi
Every year the big names tell us battery tech has plateaued and we should be grateful for what we get. Then a phone shows up that quietly proves them wrong, and this one does it with room to spare.
That 8,000 mAh cell is the star. Xiaomi rates it for over two days of normal use and claims it still holds 80% of its capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, which works out to years of daily charging.
The camera follows the same logic. A 200 MP main sensor on a phone this affordable is the kind of spec US buyers usually pay flagship money to get, if they can get it at all.
The 200 MP camera does come with its own quirk. We have already pointed out that sensors this dense can spit out enormous files, and a higher megapixel count never automatically beats a smaller, smarter sensor.
So treat the Xiaomi 17 Max as proof of what's possible right now. The companies we can actually buy from have the technology to match this, and the Xiaomi 17 Max is just the reminder that they keep choosing not to.
What Xiaomi just made officialThe Xiaomi 17 Max is now official, arriving as the fourth member of the 17 family. It drops the rear camera screen of its Pro Max sibling and pours everything into two areas: a 200 MP main camera and a battery that dwarfs almost anything you can buy here.
Xiaomi's own announcement confirms the hardware, and a new report rounds out the full spec sheet. Here is everything it packs.
Xiaomi 17 Max in White, Clear Blue, and Pixel Black. | Images by Xiaomi
Xiaomi 17 Max key specs
- 6.9-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness
- Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage
- 8,000 mAh Si/C battery with 100 W wired and 50 W wireless charging
- 200 MP main camera (Samsung HP9), 50 MP 3x telephoto, 50 MP ultrawide
- HyperOS 3 on Android 16, IP68 and IP69 rated
That 8,000 mAh cell is the star. Xiaomi rates it for over two days of normal use and claims it still holds 80% of its capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, which works out to years of daily charging.
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How it embarrasses the phones we actually buyHere is the part that gets to most of us phone enthusiasts. Samsung has parked its maxed-out Galaxy S Ultra at 5,000 mAh for seven straight years, and the iPhone isn't doing much better.
Xiaomi is shipping 60% more battery than that, plus 100W wired charging that refills the thing while Samsung and Apple owners are still hunting for an outlet. We made that same case when these specs first leaked, and the final hardware only proves the point.
The camera follows the same logic. A 200 MP main sensor on a phone this affordable is the kind of spec US buyers usually pay flagship money to get, if they can get it at all.
Battery life or bust, where do you actually stand on a phone this size?
What it actually costsIn China, the 17 Max starts at CNY 4,799, which is about $705 (via direct conversion) for the 12/256 GB model. The 16/512 GB trim climbs to CNY 5,799, or roughly $853 (via direct conversion).
Keep in mind that a direct conversion isn't a US price, so don't treat it as one. Even with a markup, though, that is a lot of hardware for the money compared to what sits on US shelves.
The one thing holding it backFor now, the Xiaomi 17 Max is a China-only release, and there's no firm sign of a Western launch. That's the frustrating part, because the spec sheet is exactly what plenty of US buyers have been begging Samsung and Apple to deliver.
The 200 MP camera does come with its own quirk. We have already pointed out that sensors this dense can spit out enormous files, and a higher megapixel count never automatically beats a smaller, smarter sensor.
So treat the Xiaomi 17 Max as proof of what's possible right now. The companies we can actually buy from have the technology to match this, and the Xiaomi 17 Max is just the reminder that they keep choosing not to.
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