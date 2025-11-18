Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

Motorola just made the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever before — save $500 now

An unheard-of $500 discount makes the 1TB Razr device impossible to pass up.

Motorola Deals
A person showcases the Razr Ultra (2025) rear design, holding the phone unfolded with one hand.
View now at Motorola
Attention, flip phone fans. This is your chance to snag one of the most powerful flip phones in 2025 at its lowest price ever! The Razr Ultra has been slashed to $999.99 at the official store — in its 1TB configuration. That’s a whopping $500 price cut! It’s also the first time the Motorola Store has cut prices so dramatically.

Razr Ultra, 1TB: now $500 off!

$999 99
$1499 99
$500 off (33%)
The Razr Ultra (2025) has become cheaper than ever at the official store. Right now, flip phone enthusiasts can grab the buffed-up 1TB variant for $500 off its original price. This is the first time Motorola has ever launched such an epic deal, so don't miss out.
Buy at Motorola

Grab the 512GB Razr Ultra for $400 off

$899 99
$1299 99
$400 off (31%)
Don't need 1TB of storage? Not a problem at all! The Motorola Store has also slashed the 512GB model to a new lowest price ever. Now available at an unheard-of $400 off, this device offers amazing value for money!
Buy at Motorola



If you’ve been following discounts for this impressive Galaxy Z Flip 7 rival, you probably know the buffed-up 1TB variant has been $400 off many times in the past. Undoubtedly, that was an attractive discount, especially considering that this storage configuration normally costs $1,499.99. But now, you get to save an unheard-of $500 — no trade-ins required. To us, this is undoubtedly one of the best Black Friday deals on flip phones.

Don’t need 1TB of storage? No problem — Motorola offers a major discount on the 512GB variant as well. Right now, you can get it for $899.99, saving you $400. This, too, is a deal we’ve never come across (until today), in case you’re wondering.

Equipped with the premium Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, this Motorola phone absolutely destroys the competition when it comes to raw horsepower. Whether it’s everyday browsing, multitasking, or gaming, it handles all like a breeze. Curious how it compares to Samsung’s latest flip? Check out our Razr Ultra vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 review.

This Android phone also boasts two stunning displays. It packs a 4-inch 165Hz OLED display and a large 7-inch main panel that uses the same OLED technology for a premium visual experience. Both screens get exceptionally bright, too, making outdoor viewing much more comfortable. Factor in the capable camera setup featuring a 50MP main unit and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and you’ve got a well-rounded flip device.

Bottom line: the Razr Ultra (2025) is absolutely stunning through and through. Undeniably expensive at standard price, it’s a fantastic bargain right now. Save $500 on the 1TB model with Motorola’s epic Black Friday deal before it’s too late.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15235 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
COMMENTS (0)

