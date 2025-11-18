Motorola just made the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever before — save $500 now
An unheard-of $500 discount makes the 1TB Razr device impossible to pass up.
Razr Ultra has been slashed to $999.99 at the official store — in its 1TB configuration. That’s a whopping $500 price cut! It’s also the first time the Motorola Store has cut prices so dramatically.Attention, flip phone fans. This is your chance to snag one of the most powerful flip phones in 2025 at its lowest price ever! The
If you’ve been following discounts for this impressive Galaxy Z Flip 7 rival, you probably know the buffed-up 1TB variant has been $400 off many times in the past. Undoubtedly, that was an attractive discount, especially considering that this storage configuration normally costs $1,499.99. But now, you get to save an unheard-of $500 — no trade-ins required. To us, this is undoubtedly one of the best Black Friday deals on flip phones.
Equipped with the premium Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, this Motorola phone absolutely destroys the competition when it comes to raw horsepower. Whether it’s everyday browsing, multitasking, or gaming, it handles all like a breeze. Curious how it compares to Samsung’s latest flip? Check out our Razr Ultra vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 review.
Bottom line: the Razr Ultra (2025) is absolutely stunning through and through. Undeniably expensive at standard price, it’s a fantastic bargain right now. Save $500 on the 1TB model with Motorola’s epic Black Friday deal before it’s too late.
Don’t need 1TB of storage? No problem — Motorola offers a major discount on the 512GB variant as well. Right now, you can get it for $899.99, saving you $400. This, too, is a deal we’ve never come across (until today), in case you’re wondering.
This Android phone also boasts two stunning displays. It packs a 4-inch 165Hz OLED display and a large 7-inch main panel that uses the same OLED technology for a premium visual experience. Both screens get exceptionally bright, too, making outdoor viewing much more comfortable. Factor in the capable camera setup featuring a 50MP main unit and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and you’ve got a well-rounded flip device.
