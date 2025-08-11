$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The Razr Ultra (2025) is $400 off and a sweeter pick once again

The Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is once again a more affordable choice for flip phone fans. Save $400 while you can.

Missed Motorola's limited-time promo on the Razr Ultra (2025) from a couple of weeks ago? Well, it's back! That means you can once again buy the ultra-premium flip phone with massive 1TB storage for $400 off its original price. Although still steep at $1,099.99, this is one of the best flip options for Android users this year, so you should definitely check it out.

Save $400 on the Razr Ultra (2025)

$1099 99
$1499 99
$400 off (27%)
The Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is once again a more affordable choice for flip phone fans. For a limited time, you can buy the device for $400 off its original price. This is the 1TB version of the phone.
Buy at Motorola

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is 11% off at Amazon

$131 off (11%)
Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for 11% off at Amazon. That saves you $131 on the device in select 512GB colors. The promo might not last too long, so you might want to act fast.
Buy at Amazon

Prefer a Samsung flip phone? In that case, consider the recently released Galaxy Z Flip 7. Right now, you can buy select 512GB models for $131 off the phone's original price at Amazon. That brings the Galaxy handset just under the $1,100 mark, making it just a bit more affordable than the Motorola.

While the Razr Ultra (2025) is a tad more expensive than the Z Flip 7, it does come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 1TB storage, and 16GB RAM, delivering plenty of multitasking potential and raw horsepower. Aside from that, the Motorola handset features faster 68W wired charging speeds, giving you quicker top-ups.

Other highlights here include a 4-inch OLED cover screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and an even more impressive 7-inch main display with the same ultra-smooth refresh rate. Couple that with a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor that delivers vibrant images and plenty of detail, and you've got a solid flip flagship.

If there's any downside to this otherwise impressive Android phone, it must be the software support. Unlike Samsung, the Motorola device only gives you three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. Of course, that isn't a drawback for everyone, but it's worth pointing out nonetheless.

Still on the fence? In that case, check out the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) review. But if you think it's a good choice at $400 off, now's your chance to get it.

Loading Comments...

