Mint Mobile unveils a major Galaxy A16 discount
And 50% off 12-month unlimited data only makes things better!
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T-Mobile's MVNO Mint Mobile just can't stop dropping phone discounts. Not long ago, the carrier made Google Pixel 10 upgrades easier than ever, then launched big discounts on the Galaxy S25 lineup. Now, budget phone fans have a reason to celebrate: the Galaxy A16 5G is currently available for only $15.
Key offer details:
- $185 off the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
- A year of unlimited data for just $180
- Total price for the device (plan included): $195 (upfront payment required)
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The fine print
When one sees such a stupendous discount, it’s natural to wonder whether it’s too good to be true. While that can sometimes happen, Mint actually lays out its fine print right before your eyes.
What’s more, Mint Mobile customers who purchase the Galaxy A16 5G have seven days to return the device if dissatisfied. Returns are straightforward through Mint’s Return Policy, and users can choose whether to return a service plan only or a smartphone and plan bundle.
First, users get a device locked to Mint Mobile, with a limit of four per order. It automatically unlocks after 60 days. The device ships in a Mint-branded box, not the original manufacturer’s packaging. You still get all accessories and parts.
What’s more, Mint Mobile customers who purchase the Galaxy A16 5G have seven days to return the device if dissatisfied. Returns are straightforward through Mint’s Return Policy, and users can choose whether to return a service plan only or a smartphone and plan bundle.
Mint Mobile return policy explained clearly | Image by Image credit — Mint Mobile
Galaxy A16 5G specs at a glance
- 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution
- Exynos 1330 processor
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera; 13MP front sensor
- Android 14, six years of software support
- 128GB of storage (expandable via a microSD card)
- 5,000mAh battery, 25W wired charging support
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12 months of unlimited data sweetens the pot!
If I were choosing a Mint Mobile plan, I'd absolutely go for the 12-month unlimited. Not only does it come with unlimited data, but it also costs the same as the 5GB data plan: $180 for a year, paid upfront (50% off). The MVNO states that users who use more than 50GB of data per month may experience slower speed in some regions or when the network is busy.
Mint’s unlimited data plan includes up to 20GB of mobile hotspot per month. With this carrier, you also get video streaming at about 480p. Beyond the high-speed 5G and 4G mobile data, users receive unlimited text and talk and free calls to Canada, the UK, and Mexico. Customer service is available seven days a week, giving users assistance whenever they need it.
Mint’s unlimited data plan includes up to 20GB of mobile hotspot per month. With this carrier, you also get video streaming at about 480p. Beyond the high-speed 5G and 4G mobile data, users receive unlimited text and talk and free calls to Canada, the UK, and Mexico. Customer service is available seven days a week, giving users assistance whenever they need it.
Will you take advantage of Mint's Galaxy A16 5G offer?
No, I'm with another carrier and don't plan to switch.
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Maybe, but I'll wait for a flagship phone deal first.
50%
$185 off a budget phone? Count me in!
50%
My two cents on this offer
I wouldn't go for an unlocked phone usually, but this Mint Mobile offer is quite hard to beat. Let's face it: who would resist saving $185 on a smartphone that usually costs $199.99? Even with the 12-month unlimited data plan included, the overall price remains very tempting.
That said, a full year of service (paid upfront) may feel like a big commitment to some users. But anyone comfortable using Mint service for a year will get a decent device and quality service for a fraction of the usual cost.
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