Rare Galaxy A56 promo goes live at Amazon, but only for a short while
Save $100 on this mid-range Samsung phone while this limited-time sale lasts.
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Galaxy A56 we were hoping to see didn’t go live... until now. Amazon is finally launching a hefty price cut on this capable mid-ranger, making it much harder to resist. For a limited time, you can get either the 128GB or the 256GB variant with a tempting $100 discount.Black Friday came and went, but the
In case you missed it, the e-commerce giant only briefly launched a promo on this Samsung phone during Black Friday — and the $83 price cut wasn’t nearly as attractive as this one. Plus, the device doesn’t often go on sale, let alone drop by $100 in both storage variants. Act fast if you want to save big, as this deal won’t stay live for long.
When it comes to performance, this Android phone is no powerhouse. Its Exynos 1580 chipset should handle daily tasks perfectly fine, but you can’t expect insane potential for long gaming sessions and heavier apps.
As we’ve emphasized in our Galaxy A56 review, this bad boy comes with an impressive software support promise. The device will receive the latest Android features for seven years. You also get some AI extras on deck, including Best Face, Object Eraser, and Circle to Search.
All things considered, the Galaxy A56 is a pretty solid choice for Samsung fans seeking a decent experience at an affordable price. Amazon is now making it an even smarter buy with its generous $100 price cut. Don’t miss out.
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In case you missed it, the e-commerce giant only briefly launched a promo on this Samsung phone during Black Friday — and the $83 price cut wasn’t nearly as attractive as this one. Plus, the device doesn’t often go on sale, let alone drop by $100 in both storage variants. Act fast if you want to save big, as this deal won’t stay live for long.
The Galaxy A56 features a premium-looking design and a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display. You’re also getting a 60-120Hz refresh rate and excellent brightness levels, which only improve your visual experience.
When it comes to performance, this Android phone is no powerhouse. Its Exynos 1580 chipset should handle daily tasks perfectly fine, but you can’t expect insane potential for long gaming sessions and heavier apps.
As we’ve emphasized in our Galaxy A56 review, this bad boy comes with an impressive software support promise. The device will receive the latest Android features for seven years. You also get some AI extras on deck, including Best Face, Object Eraser, and Circle to Search.
Camera-wise, the handset captures slightly warmer colors than last year’s model, though we wouldn’t call that a dealbreaker. The 50MP main rear camera actually delivers pretty usable images in most settings.
All things considered, the Galaxy A56 is a pretty solid choice for Samsung fans seeking a decent experience at an affordable price. Amazon is now making it an even smarter buy with its generous $100 price cut. Don’t miss out.
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