Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Rare Galaxy A56 promo goes live at Amazon, but only for a short while

Save $100 on this mid-range Samsung phone while this limited-time sale lasts.

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Front and back view of the Galaxy A56, placed on a wooden table.
View now at Amazon
Black Friday came and went, but the Galaxy A56 we were hoping to see didn’t go live... until now. Amazon is finally launching a hefty price cut on this capable mid-ranger, making it much harder to resist. For a limited time, you can get either the 128GB or the 256GB variant with a tempting $100 discount.

Save $100 on the Galaxy A56

$100 off (20%)
The Galaxy A56 can now be yours for $100 off in its 128GB variant. The promo is available at Amazon in all three color options, though it won't stay live for long. Act fast and save while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Save $100 on the 256GB Galaxy A56

$100 off (18%)
Need more than 128GB storage on deck? The Galaxy A56 with 256GB of built-in space is the one for you. Right now, this device is $100 off in several color variants, making it a much smarter buy.
Buy at Amazon

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In case you missed it, the e-commerce giant only briefly launched a promo on this Samsung phone during Black Friday — and the $83 price cut wasn’t nearly as attractive as this one. Plus, the device doesn’t often go on sale, let alone drop by $100 in both storage variants. Act fast if you want to save big, as this deal won’t stay live for long.

The Galaxy A56 features a premium-looking design and a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display. You’re also getting a 60-120Hz refresh rate and excellent brightness levels, which only improve your visual experience.

When it comes to performance, this Android phone is no powerhouse. Its Exynos 1580 chipset should handle daily tasks perfectly fine, but you can’t expect insane potential for long gaming sessions and heavier apps.

As we’ve emphasized in our Galaxy A56 review, this bad boy comes with an impressive software support promise. The device will receive the latest Android features for seven years. You also get some AI extras on deck, including Best Face, Object Eraser, and Circle to Search.

Camera-wise, the handset captures slightly warmer colors than last year’s model, though we wouldn’t call that a dealbreaker. The 50MP main rear camera actually delivers pretty usable images in most settings.

All things considered, the Galaxy A56 is a pretty solid choice for Samsung fans seeking a decent experience at an affordable price. Amazon is now making it an even smarter buy with its generous $100 price cut. Don’t miss out.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

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$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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