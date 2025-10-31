Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
Best Buy makes the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) an unbeatable value king at $500 off

No need to wait until Black Friday to get one of the best foldables around at a new record low price with no strings attached!

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) front and back
What could possibly be better than a half-off Motorola Razr (2024) Black Friday deal with several weeks to go until Thanksgiving and almost two whole months before Christmas? Well, how about a 50 percent discount on the evidently superior Razr Plus (2024)?

That may sound like the same thing, but it's most definitely not, because one of those two handsets is a lot pricier than the other, and it's not hard to guess which one. Yes, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) normally costs $999.99, which means that you can currently save a whopping 500 bucks over at Best Buy with no special requirements and no strings attached.

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$499 99
$999 99
$500 off (50%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Midnight Blue and Spring Green Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

At a new record low price of $499.99, last year's Razr Plus powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor under the hood arguably trumps the value of not just the aforementioned $350 non-Plus Razr (2024), but this year's Razr and Razr Plus foldables as well at their latest and greatest discounts. 

Curiously enough, this absolutely outstanding new Razr Plus (2024) Best Buy deal is not explicitly advertised as a Black Friday 2025 affair (as is the case for the 2024 Razr's 50 percent price cut), so at least in theory, it's possible that the device will go even lower than $499.99 by the end of November. For the record, I highly doubt that will actually happen, but hey, anything is possible with Motorola's ultra-affordable phones.


In addition to a still-snappy Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, the deeply discounted Motorola Razr+ (2024) has a massive 6.9-inch primary display going for it, as well as an equally impressive (especially for $499.99) 4-inch cover screen, two 50MP rear-facing cameras, a reasonably hefty 4,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology, and an almost surprisingly robust build.

That's (almost) surprising considering how thin and stylish this bad boy is, and at $499.99, I would argue that the Razr Plus (2024) eclipses both Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in terms of bang for your buck right now.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
