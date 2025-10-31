Best Buy makes the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) an unbeatable value king at $500 off





That may sound like the same thing, but it's most definitely not, because one of those two handsets is a lot pricier than the other, and it's not hard to guess which one. Yes, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) normally costs $999.99, which means that you can currently save a whopping 500 bucks over at Best Buy with no special requirements and no strings attached.

Motorola razr Plus (2024) $499 99 $999 99 $500 off (50%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Midnight Blue and Spring Green Color Options Buy at BestBuy









Razr Plus (2024) Best Buy deal is not explicitly advertised as a Black Friday 2025 affair (as is the case for the 2024 Razr's 50 percent price cut), so at least in theory, it's possible that the device will go even lower than $499.99 by the end of November. For the record, I highly doubt that will actually happen, but hey, anything is possible with affordable phones . Curiously enough, this absolutely outstanding new(2024) Best Buy deal is not explicitly advertised as a Black Friday 2025 affair (as is the case for the 2024 Razr's 50 percent price cut), so at least in theory, it's possible that the device will go even lower than $499.99 by the end of November. For the record, I highly doubt that will actually happen, but hey, anything is possible with Motorola 's ultra-





In addition to a still-snappy Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, the deeply discounted Motorola Razr+ (2024) has a massive 6.9-inch primary display going for it, as well as an equally impressive (especially for $499.99) 4-inch cover screen, two 50MP rear-facing cameras, a reasonably hefty 4,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology, and an almost surprisingly robust build.



