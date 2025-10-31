Best Buy makes the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) an unbeatable value king at $500 off
No need to wait until Black Friday to get one of the best foldables around at a new record low price with no strings attached!
What could possibly be better than a half-off Motorola Razr (2024) Black Friday deal with several weeks to go until Thanksgiving and almost two whole months before Christmas? Well, how about a 50 percent discount on the evidently superior Razr Plus (2024)?
That may sound like the same thing, but it's most definitely not, because one of those two handsets is a lot pricier than the other, and it's not hard to guess which one. Yes, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) normally costs $999.99, which means that you can currently save a whopping 500 bucks over at Best Buy with no special requirements and no strings attached.
At a new record low price of $499.99, last year's Razr Plus powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor under the hood arguably trumps the value of not just the aforementioned $350 non-Plus Razr (2024), but this year's Razr and Razr Plus foldables as well at their latest and greatest discounts.
Curiously enough, this absolutely outstanding new Razr Plus (2024) Best Buy deal is not explicitly advertised as a Black Friday 2025 affair (as is the case for the 2024 Razr's 50 percent price cut), so at least in theory, it's possible that the device will go even lower than $499.99 by the end of November. For the record, I highly doubt that will actually happen, but hey, anything is possible with Motorola's ultra-affordable phones.
That's a huge secondary screen for such a budget-friendly flip phone. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
In addition to a still-snappy Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, the deeply discounted Motorola Razr+ (2024) has a massive 6.9-inch primary display going for it, as well as an equally impressive (especially for $499.99) 4-inch cover screen, two 50MP rear-facing cameras, a reasonably hefty 4,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology, and an almost surprisingly robust build.
That's (almost) surprising considering how thin and stylish this bad boy is, and at $499.99, I would argue that the Razr Plus (2024) eclipses both Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in terms of bang for your buck right now.
