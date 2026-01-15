The LTE-ready Pixel Watch 3 is now a seriously good bargain



At the moment, users who want LTE on their wrist and a large 45mm case can grab the 4G-ready wearable at a fantastic discount. The unit is going strong at a solid 25% off, making it way too good to miss, especially since the newer model with a 45mm case and LTE connectivity is now available at its full price of ~$500.





Google Pixel Watch 3, LTE: now $100 off $101 off (25%) Right now, Amazon is selling the Google Pixel Watch 3 for $100 off, making it the perfect choice for Google Pixel phone users seeking a new wearable. With a 45mm case and LTE on deck, this option doesn't disappoint one bit. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You



This Wear OS timepiece impresses on all fronts. From its minimalist and premium-looking design to the advanced health and wellness features, it’s the perfect addition to any



When it comes to activity tracking, this Google wearable doesn’t disappoint one bit. It provides advanced running features and the option to create your own customized run workouts. And with a daily readiness score on deck, it gives you better insights into how challenging your next workout should be.



What’s more, the Pixel Watch 3 boasts advanced heart rate tracking and sleep insights, designed to give you a better overall view of your general health condition. Let’s not overlook its safety features, such as Loss of Pulse Detection, which can be potentially lifesaving.



While it nails almost every front remarkably well, this device doesn’t quite deliver excellent battery life. Google advertises up to 24 hours of use with Always-on display, but frequent interactions and workout tracking can drain the battery life much faster. If that’s a dealbreaker for you, consider getting a



But if you value ease of use, Wear OS navigation, and Google health features more than battery life, the Google Pixel Watch 3 won’t let you down. And at 25% off, it’s an even easier choice for many. This Wear OS timepiece impresses on all fronts. From its minimalist and premium-looking design to the advanced health and wellness features, it’s the perfect addition to any Google Pixel phone . The model is equipped with a bright Super Actua touchscreen that provides excellent visibility in all conditions.When it comes to activity tracking, this Google wearable doesn’t disappoint one bit. It provides advanced running features and the option to create your own customized run workouts. And with a daily readiness score on deck, it gives you better insights into how challenging your next workout should be.What’s more, theboasts advanced heart rate tracking and sleep insights, designed to give you a better overall view of your general health condition. Let’s not overlook its safety features, such as Loss of Pulse Detection, which can be potentially lifesaving.While it nails almost every front remarkably well, this device doesn’t quite deliver excellent battery life. Google advertises up to 24 hours of use with Always-on display, but frequent interactions and workout tracking can drain the battery life much faster. If that’s a dealbreaker for you, consider getting a Garmin watch instead.But if you value ease of use, Wear OS navigation, and Google health features more than battery life, thewon’t let you down. And at 25% off, it’s an even easier choice for many.

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