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The LTE-ready Pixel Watch 3 is now a seriously good bargain

Now $100 off, the 45mm Pixel wearable with LTE on deck delivers serious value.

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A close-up of the Google Pixel Watch 3.
View now at Amazon
Last week, Amazon launched a very decent discount on the Google Pixel Watch 3, bringing the Wi-Fi-only option under $200. Well, this offer is now over and gone, but not everything is lost.

At the moment, users who want LTE on their wrist and a large 45mm case can grab the 4G-ready wearable at a fantastic discount. The unit is going strong at a solid 25% off, making it way too good to miss, especially since the newer model with a 45mm case and LTE connectivity is now available at its full price of ~$500.

Google Pixel Watch 3, LTE: now $100 off

$101 off (25%)
Right now, Amazon is selling the Google Pixel Watch 3 for $100 off, making it the perfect choice for Google Pixel phone users seeking a new wearable. With a 45mm case and LTE on deck, this option doesn't disappoint one bit.
Buy at Amazon
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This Wear OS timepiece impresses on all fronts. From its minimalist and premium-looking design to the advanced health and wellness features, it’s the perfect addition to any Google Pixel phone. The model is equipped with a bright Super Actua touchscreen that provides excellent visibility in all conditions.

When it comes to activity tracking, this Google wearable doesn’t disappoint one bit. It provides advanced running features and the option to create your own customized run workouts. And with a daily readiness score on deck, it gives you better insights into how challenging your next workout should be.

What’s more, the Pixel Watch 3 boasts advanced heart rate tracking and sleep insights, designed to give you a better overall view of your general health condition. Let’s not overlook its safety features, such as Loss of Pulse Detection, which can be potentially lifesaving.

While it nails almost every front remarkably well, this device doesn’t quite deliver excellent battery life. Google advertises up to 24 hours of use with Always-on display, but frequent interactions and workout tracking can drain the battery life much faster. If that’s a dealbreaker for you, consider getting a Garmin watch instead.

But if you value ease of use, Wear OS navigation, and Google health features more than battery life, the Google Pixel Watch 3 won’t let you down. And at 25% off, it’s an even easier choice for many.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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Google Pixel Watch - Deals History
53 stories
15 Jan, 2026
The LTE-ready Pixel Watch 3 is now a seriously good bargain
24 Nov, 2025
Now's your chance to grab the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE at its best price ever
05 Nov, 2025
It's not too late to grab the LTE-ready Google Pixel Watch 3 for $130 off
27 Oct, 2025
Exceptional new Pixel Watch 3 deal will make you feel like Christmas has come early this year
21 Oct, 2025
This 45mm Pixel Watch 3 model with LTE is cheaper than ever — save $130 now
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