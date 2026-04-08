Google just fixed these 5 Pixel problems that have been driving users crazy – is yours one of them?
You really can't afford to skip the April update.
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Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. | Image by PhoneArena
Google released the March feature drop last month with many cool upgrades. Sadly, it also introduced some annoying bugs in Pixel phones, like third-party apps crashing for no reason. Fortunately, the company has released a new update for Pixel devices that reportedly addresses these bugs.
Backup option missing
After downloading the March 2026 Pixel Drop update, some users reported on the Google Community forum that the Backup option is missing from System settings. For reference, when you open the Settings app on your Pixel phone and then choose System from the menu list, you will find the Backup option under the Advanced section. As you can guess, it allows you to back up your Pixel phone.
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However, some users couldn't find this option on their Pixel phones. They reported it missing on the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The issue is now reportedly addressed with the April update.
Third-party apps crashing
Online forums like Reddit and Google's own Community forum are filled with complaints from different users about third-party apps and banking apps crashing on Pixel smartphones. I have experienced this as well after downloading last month's update. In my case, I noticed Instagram often started to lag after some time of using it on my Pixel 10, and then it crashed out of nowhere.
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Moderators on the Google Community forum replied to a post about banking apps crashing on phones, stating that users should contact their bank if the app isn't working. However, it now appears that Google has identified the issue as being on their end, not with the banking apps, as the update's release notes explicitly mention that it fixes an issue causing certain banking apps to crash.
Games crashing
Google phones are definitely not known for gaming. It's not that they can't handle games at all, but they can't offer the same performance that competitors like iPhones can. That said, this reputation went from bad to worse after the March update, as many users complained about games crashing.
This is another issue that I have experienced personally on my Pixel 10. I was playing BGMI (the Indian version of PUBG) when the game started stuttering out of nowhere. The frame rate dropped to as low as 10 FPS, and after a few seconds of struggle, the game crashed completely.
I experienced this problem a couple of times, and I got so frustrated that I ended up uninstalling BGMI from my device. But it appears that it's time to install the game again, as the release notes mention that the April update contains a "fix for some game crashes in certain conditions."
Quick search bar missing
Home screen of the Pixel 10 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
I reported last month about a bug in Google phones that causes the home screen search bar to appear differently. It makes the icons on the search bar disappear, and there were also reports of the search bar itself not being present on the home screen.
The tech giant has reportedly resolved this bug with the April update. The related update note says, "Fix for an issue where the quick search bar is sometimes missing from the home screen under certain conditions."
Quick Share crashing during file transfer
Quick Share on the latest Pixel devices recently received the power to transfer files to Apple products. However, there have been a good number of complaints online that the app crashes during the file transfer process. Thankfully, this problem has also been addressed in the new update.
What problem are you facing on your Pixel since the March update?
Many issues are still unresolved
While the update appears to resolve plenty of reported problems, there are still many that need to be addressed. For instance, the battery life issue that has been affecting users ever since the March update still persists. The issue where the screen becomes unresponsive for some users in always-on display mode has also not been resolved.
My colleague, Alan, recently covered a story where he mentioned that the bootlooping problem persists even after the latest update. He did mention a workaround in his story, which you can follow if you're facing this issue.
All that said, I must say Google needs to do better. I recently switched from an iPhone to a Pixel, but I'm sad to say my experience hasn't been the best lately. QPR3 is filled with bugs and stability issues.
I know Google phones are better than this. It's just that the team needs to address all the reported bugs as soon as possible. Furthermore, the Mountain View giant must start resolving most of the reported bugs on a monthly basis instead of addressing them with the quarterly QPR releases.
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