Google just fixed these 5 Pixel problems that have been driving users crazy – is yours one of them?

Backup option missing





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Games crashing

Google phones are definitely not known for gaming. It's not that they can't handle games at all, but they can't offer the same performance that competitors like iPhones can. That said, this reputation went from bad to worse after the March update, as many users



Moderators on the Google Community forum replied to a post about banking apps crashing on phones, stating that users should contact their bank if the app isn't working. However, it now appears that Google has identified the issue as being on their end, not with the banking apps, as the update's release notes explicitly mention that it fixes an issue causing certain banking apps to crash.Google phones are definitely not known for gaming. It's not that they can't handle games at all, but they can't offer the same performance that competitors like iPhones can. That said, this reputation went from bad to worse after the March update, as many users complained about games crashing

This is another issue that I have experienced personally on my Pixel 10 . I was playing BGMI (the Indian version of PUBG) when the game started stuttering out of nowhere. The frame rate dropped to as low as 10 FPS, and after a few seconds of struggle, the game crashed completely.







Quick search bar missing



I reported last month about a bug in Google phones that causes the



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy I experienced this problem a couple of times, and I got so frustrated that I ended up uninstalling BGMI from my device. But it appears that it's time to install the game again, as the release notes mention that the April update contains a "fix for some game crashes in certain conditions."I reported last month about a bug in Google phones that causes the home screen search bar to appear differently . It makes the icons on the search bar disappear, and there were also reports of the search bar itself not being present on the home screen.



Quick Share crashing during file transfer

Quick Share on the latest Pixel devices recently received the power to The tech giant has reportedly resolved this bug with the April update. The related update note says, "Fix for an issue where the quick search bar is sometimes missing from the home screen under certain conditions."Quick Share on the latest Pixel devices recently received the power to transfer files to Apple products . However, there have been a good number of complaints online that the app crashes during the file transfer process. Thankfully, this problem has also been addressed in the new update.





What problem are you facing on your Pixel since the March update? Screen freezing because of AOD. Poor battery performance. Endless bootloop. Something else. My Pixel is running without any issues. Vote 5 Votes

Many issues are still unresolved

While the update appears to resolve plenty of reported problems, there are still many that need to be addressed. For instance, the



While the update appears to resolve plenty of reported problems, there are still many that need to be addressed. For instance, the battery life issue that has been affecting users ever since the March update still persists. The issue where the screen becomes unresponsive for some users in always-on display mode has also not been resolved.





My colleague, Alan, recently covered a story where he mentioned that the bootlooping problem persists even after the latest update. He did mention a workaround in his story, which you can follow if you're facing this issue.





All that said, I must say Google needs to do better. I recently switched from an iPhone to a Pixel, but I'm sad to say my experience hasn't been the best lately. QPR3 is filled with bugs and stability issues.

I know Google phones are better than this. It's just that the team needs to address all the reported bugs as soon as possible. Furthermore, the Mountain View giant must start resolving most of the reported bugs on a monthly basis instead of addressing them with the quarterly QPR releases.





On a side note, you can follow me on X and Threads to get more insights on what's going on in the tech industry.

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