The March Pixel Feature Drop is here with new features that will give your old Pixel a second life

What I think about the March Pixel Drop

The one feature that stands out to me is the new "Desktop Experience." We've all seen companies do this right in the past, such as Samsung's use of DeX, but it's huge that it's now available on Pixel devices. This allows users to connect their devices to a desktop screen using USB-C in a native Android desktop mode.I’m also impressed with the "One-Handed Gestures" that the Watch offers. We all find ourselves in a situation where our hands are full, and our watch is buzzing because we have an incoming call. The ability to double-pinch to answer the call is a great use of the hardware.Overall, this is one of the strongest Feature Drops we’ve seen in a while, and it definitely makes me feel good about having a Pixel in my bag.