I tested the Pixel 10 Pro XL camera against a full-frame Canon

Smartphone cameras are now so good that we are no longer surprised to see them challenge dedicated cameras in everyday situations. 

Google's latest Pixel 10 Pro XL, in particular, brags about having the best smartphone camera. Plus, we all know that it leans heavily on computational photography, with dynamic range that goes far beyond what you'd expect of its sensor size.

But can it really match a full-frame camera in real life?

Equal Conditions


To find out, I took the Pixel 10 Pro XL and my personal Canon R6 II full frame camera, and shot the same scenes side by side. For the Canon, I used the RF 24mm f/1.8 prime lens, which has glowing reviews and is tack sharp. Of course, that means it was much harder to swap lenses, so I only focused on the main camera for this comparison. Same locations, same lighting, and as close to the same framing as possible.

So let's see whether Google's latest camera phone can hold its own, and where a full-frame camera like this Canon pulls ahead.

Sample Photos




It's a common theme for the Canon JPEGs to look on the colder side.

The photo from the Pixel looks a bit more cheerful and warm, which I prefer.


Here, the Canon slightly overexposed this shot.


The bokeh on the Canon camera looks really good, but the photo from the Pixel is more vivid. I'm on the fence about this one.


The Canon camera again had some problems with exposure. This photo appears a bit too dark on the R6 II.


Detail is more pleasing and softer on the Canon, but I do prefer the warmer look of the Pixel.


The natural bokeh on the Canon clearly wins this one for me.


Canon captures reality, while the Pixel captures Reality Plus.


Same thing for this photo where the Pixel image looks more vibrant and sunny.


I tend to prefer these warmer colors from the Pixel, even if I'm not sure how realistic they are.


The dynamic range of the Pixel really shines here as the building behind me is completely blown out on the Canon.

So which one do you prefer? And why?

Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
COMMENTS (1)

