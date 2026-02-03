I tested the Pixel 10 Pro XL camera against a full-frame Canon



To find out, I took the Pixel 10 Pro XL and my personal Canon R6 II full frame camera, and shot the same scenes side by side. For the Canon, I used the RF 24mm f/1.8 prime lens, which has glowing reviews and is tack sharp. Of course, that means it was much harder to swap lenses, so I only focused on the main camera for this comparison. Same locations, same lighting, and as close to the same framing as possible.

So let's see whether Google's latest camera phone can hold its own, and where a full-frame camera like this Canon pulls ahead.

Sample Photos





< Pixel 10 Pro XL Canon R6 II >



It's a common theme for the Canon JPEGs to look on the colder side. It's a common theme for the Canon JPEGs to look on the colder side.



< Pixel 10 Pro XL Canon R6 II >





The photo from the Pixel looks a bit more cheerful and warm, which I prefer.





< Pixel 10 Pro XL Canon R6 II >





Here, the Canon slightly overexposed this shot.





< Pixel 10 Pro XL Canon R6 II >





The bokeh on the Canon camera looks really good, but the photo from the Pixel is more vivid. I'm on the fence about this one.





< Pixel 10 Pro XL Canon R6 II >





The Canon camera again had some problems with exposure. This photo appears a bit too dark on the R6 II.





< Pixel 10 Pro XL Canon R6 II >





Detail is more pleasing and softer on the Canon, but I do prefer the warmer look of the Pixel.





< Pixel 10 Pro XL Canon R6 II >





The natural bokeh on the Canon clearly wins this one for me.





< Pixel 10 Pro XL Canon R6 II >





Canon captures reality, while the Pixel captures Reality Plus.





< Pixel 10 Pro XL Canon R6 II >





Same thing for this photo where the Pixel image looks more vibrant and sunny.





< Pixel 10 Pro XL Canon R6 II >





I tend to prefer these warmer colors from the Pixel, even if I'm not sure how realistic they are.



