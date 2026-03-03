Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings

Everything you need to know about the Now Playing app









Recommended For You The app leverages the M3 expressive and looks completely modern and on par with other Pixel apps. You'll see a floating toolbar at the bottom of the app with three tabs. The first tab has a dedicated button at the center of the screen that you can tap to see what's playing.

Once the song has been identified, you can play it using the music service of your choice. The second is the History tab, which contains all the songs that the feature has previously identified. You can swipe left on any song in the history list to see additional options like Share, Add to Favorites, Remove from History, and more.









The third tab contains all the songs that you have moved to your favorites list. Just like before, the identified song appears at the bottom of the lock screen. The Now Playing tile that you add to the home screen has also been revamped to give it a modern look.

Pixel 10 series, and that too only on devices running the Everything sounds perfect, so you might wonder, what's the catch I talked about in the introduction? You see, the app currently seems limited to theseries, and that too only on devices running the Android 17 beta. If your Pixel runs Android 16 like mine, or you try to download the app on an older Pixel lineup, you'll see the message "This app isn't compatible with your device. Contact the developers for more info" on its Play Store page

A dedicated app is always better



I believe the tech giant has done the right thing by giving Now Playing a standalone app. Many Pixel users might not know about the service as it is hidden inside the Settings menu. But now that it is available as a dedicated app, the possibility of them finding it becomes greater.



The only thing I want Google to do is to offer it as a pre-installed app on new Pixel devices, which will eventually allow it to be used by more users. A dedicated app will also make it easier for Google to update the service with more features. The company followed the same approach with its Weather feature. It was initially available as a built-in service but was later launched as a dedicated app. Since then, it has been updated regularly.









Last but not least, the availability of a standalone Now Playing app increases the possibility of it coming to more Android devices. Currently, you have to install third-party applications like Shazam on non-Pixel phones if you want to identify songs on them.

All that said, I am pretty certain that the app will soon leave its Pixel 10 and Android 17 beta exclusivity and become available to other Pixel devices running on older Android versions as well. There's no official confirmation on when that could happen, but if I have to take a random guess, then I would say that the app could become widely available with the March feature drop.