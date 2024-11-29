Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Black Friday gives a $300 price cut on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in both configurations

A man seated outdoors, holding the Pixel 9 Pro Fold open, examining its design and display.
The wait is finally over! Black Friday is here, and there are amazing deals flying around basically everywhere. If you're on the lookout for a new foldable smartphone and you like Pixel phones, today's your lucky day!

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is $300 off at Amazon

Black Friday gives us a crazy-awesome promo on one of the best foldable phones this year, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This bad boy is now available for $300 off, landing it at its best price. Keep in mind that the promo was briefly available on Best Buy shortly before the holiday shopping season, and we don't know just how long Amazon will keep it, either.
$301 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, 512GB, is $300 off at Amazon, too!

Want more built-in storage on your high-class foldable with an 8-inch main display and a Tensor G4 processor? Well, in that case, pick Amazon's offer for the 512GB Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The model sports the same price cut as the base storage version, meaning you can buy it for $300 less on Amazon during Black Friday.
$300 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

The brand-new and shiny Pixel 9 Pro Fold is heavily discounted for a limited time. You can get the foldable at Amazon with a nice $300 price cut, and what's even better is that the promo applies to both storage variants and both colors as well.

Now's your chance to snag the latest Pixel foldable with a significant discount. The base 256GB model now can be yours for just a tad under $1,500, and you can double the storage for $100 on top of that.

Also, the Galaxy Z Fold 6's Pixel rival has dropped to its best price on Amazon. Now, while this is a first-time occurrence at the e-commerce giant, the same discount was briefly available at Best Buy about two weeks ago. Regardless, it's still an awesome offer that lets you grab an ultra-expensive phone at more reasonable prices. And if the Pixel phone is still too pricey for you, browse our Black Friday phone deals page for more discounts on foldables.

Larger and extra powerful, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold impresses on every front. This puppy comes with 16GB RAM instead of 12GB and a Tensor G4 chip, two generations apart from the Pixel Fold's SoC. Coupled with the 6.3-inch cover screen and the even more impressive 8-inch main display, the handset is more than an adequate Galaxy Z Fold 6 competitor.

This bad boy comes with all the latest AI marvels, too. You get Gemini AI and Image Playground for image generation, among many other fantastic features. Things look just as cool on the camera front. As you can see from the photo samples in our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, this bad boy takes gorgeous-looking photos with its triple rear camera system.

As if that's not enough, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets seven years of promised OS updates! While the OnePlus Open is currently more affordable, it doesn't come with the same OS update promise. In other words, the Google phone should be the better choice in the long run. If you've wanted to buy one for less on Amazon, Black Friday is the ideal time to act. Don't miss out.
