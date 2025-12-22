$200 off makes the Surface Pro 12 way too good to ignore

Grab the Surface Pro 12 for $200 off $200 off (22%) The Surface Pro 12 is now available for a hefty $200 off its original price. The promo is available in two color variants and applies to the model with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Don't wait up and take advantage before it disappears. Buy at Amazon

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Sure, bigger price cuts have popped up not long ago. But let's face it: Black Friday Week’s epic $250 discount might not return this year — at least not on Amazon. Also, $200 off is already a pretty remarkable offer if you ask us.Boasting a 12-inch LCD display and a reasonably smooth 90Hz refresh rate, this device delivers a fantastic viewing experience. Just like the more premium Surface Pro 11, this one also comes with a built-in adjustable kickstand for a more flexible experience with any task.Speaking of tasks, this tablet features a Snapdragon X Plus chip under the hood, delivering enough power for everyday and work-related apps alike. Sure, it’s not the most powerful tablet out there, but it gets the job done. What more could you need from a sub-$700 Windows tablet?AI is, of course, built right into your Windows 11 device. With Copilot+, you can brainstorm ideas, find answers quickly, edit your content, and much more in a heartbeat. Add in the remarkable battery life of about 16 hours on a single charge, and you’ve got a fantastic alternative to the Surface Pro 11.Well-designed, packing plenty of storage for your favorite apps and videos, and boasting a solid Snapdragon X Plus chip, the Surface Pro 12 is a must-have for many. Best part about it? It’s now available at an incredibly good price, thanks to Amazon’s ongoing $200 discount. If it fits the bill for your needs, now’s definitely the time to get it at a much lower price.