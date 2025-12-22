$200 off makes the Surface Pro 12 way too good to ignore
Amazon doesn't often launch such hefty price cuts on this Windows tablet — don’t miss it.
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Sure, bigger price cuts have popped up not long ago. But let's face it: Black Friday Week’s epic $250 discount might not return this year — at least not on Amazon. Also, $200 off is already a pretty remarkable offer if you ask us.
Boasting a 12-inch LCD display and a reasonably smooth 90Hz refresh rate, this device delivers a fantastic viewing experience. Just like the more premium Surface Pro 11, this one also comes with a built-in adjustable kickstand for a more flexible experience with any task.
Speaking of tasks, this tablet features a Snapdragon X Plus chip under the hood, delivering enough power for everyday and work-related apps alike. Sure, it’s not the most powerful tablet out there, but it gets the job done. What more could you need from a sub-$700 Windows tablet?
AI is, of course, built right into your Windows 11 device. With Copilot+, you can brainstorm ideas, find answers quickly, edit your content, and much more in a heartbeat. Add in the remarkable battery life of about 16 hours on a single charge, and you’ve got a fantastic alternative to the Surface Pro 11.
Well-designed, packing plenty of storage for your favorite apps and videos, and boasting a solid Snapdragon X Plus chip, the Surface Pro 12 is a must-have for many. Best part about it? It’s now available at an incredibly good price, thanks to Amazon’s ongoing $200 discount. If it fits the bill for your needs, now’s definitely the time to get it at a much lower price.
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