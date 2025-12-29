Photography powerhouse Xiaomi 17 Ultra is confirmed for a global release sooner than expected





The wait is almost over



It looks like we won't have to wait too long to get our hands on Xiaomi's latest super-phone. Following its recent debut in China, It looks like we won't have to wait too long to get our hands on Xiaomi's latest super-phone. Following its recent debut in China, the company has confirmed that the global variant is on the way.



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While they haven't dropped a specific date on the calendar just yet, the buzz points to a release window in January or February 2026. This timing suggests we might see a grand reveal around MWC 2026, which fits the company's usual pattern.





The real star of the show here is the hardware. We are looking at a device that doesn't just want to be a phone; it wants to replace your camera bag. Additionally, the device has a massive 6,800mAh battery (seen in the Chinese version), which is frankly huge for a flagship.





Why this launch matters

A new era in optics begins.



In collaboration with @leica_camera, our strategic co-engineering brings you a next-generation optical system that elevates mobile imaging to new heights.



Launching globally in 2026. pic.twitter.com/TEJqgbckeS — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 25, 2025







Recommended For You Competition wise, this lands right in the ring with Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S series. If you are a shutterbug, the choice between Samsung's reliable ecosystem and Xiaomi's aggressive camera hardware just got a lot harder. The massive battery also addresses one of the biggest pain points of modern flagships, potentially setting a new standard in the premium segment. With smartphone upgrades often feeling so incremental lately, this phone is swinging for the fences. The inclusion of a 1-inch sensor and a 200MP periscope lens signals that the megapixel war is far from over—it has just evolved into a sensor-size war. For photography enthusiasts, the potential global arrival of the "Leica Edition" with its mechanical zoom ring and vegan leather back is the holy grail. It bridges the tactile gap between a smartphone and a professional camera.Competition wise, this lands right in the ring with Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S series. If you are a shutterbug, the choice between Samsung's reliable ecosystem and Xiaomi's aggressive camera hardware just got a lot harder. The massive battery also addresses one of the biggest pain points of modern flagships, potentially setting a new standard in the premium segment.



What is the most important feature for you in a flagship phone? Camera quality and sensor size. 62.53% Battery life and charging speed. 16.8% Processor performance and gaming. 10.34% Software experience and AI features. 10.34% Vote 387 Votes





Big time FOMO



I have to admit, I am pretty excited about this one. The specs on paper are nothing short of ridiculous, but in the best way possible. That 6,800mAh battery alone is enough to turn heads—battery anxiety might actually become a thing of the past with this device.



However, what I am really keen to see is if the "Leica Edition" actually makes it out of China. The mechanical zoom ring is the kind of tactile feature I miss in modern tech. It adds a layer of fun and control that touchscreens just can't replicate. If I were in the market for a phone that prioritizes photography above all else, this would be at the top of my list. It feels like Xiaomi isn't just trying to catch up to Samsung or Apple; they are trying to carve out a niche for people who want a camera that also happens to make calls. I have to admit, I am pretty excited about this one. The specs on paper are nothing short of ridiculous, but in the best way possible. That 6,800mAh battery alone is enough to turn heads—battery anxiety might actually become a thing of the past with this device.However, what I am really keen to see is if the "Leica Edition" actually makes it out of China. The mechanical zoom ring is the kind of tactile feature I miss in modern tech. It adds a layer of fun and control that touchscreens just can't replicate. If I were in the market for a phone that prioritizes photography above all else, this would be at the top of my list. It feels like Xiaomi isn't just trying to catch up to Samsung or Apple; they are trying to carve out a niche for people who want a camera that also happens to make calls.





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The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is officially packing its bags for a global tour in early 2026. This camera-centric beast aims to shake up the market with specs that might just make your dedicated camera jealous.