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Google just unleashed a Workspace makeover that touches every app you use

Gmail, Docs, Keep, and a brand new image tool are all getting Gemini superpowers.

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Johanna Romero
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Your favorite Google Workspace app is about to get Gemini-fied. | Image by Google
Google just dropped a massive Workspace overhaul at I/O 2026, and if you live inside Gmail, Docs, and Drive, your daily workflow is about to look very different. Voice is the headline, but the changes run much deeper than that.

Workspace is going full Gemini, and over 4 billion people are along for the ride

Google announced a wave of new AI features for Workspace in a blog post, spanning Gmail, Docs, Keep, and a brand-new image creation app. The pitch is that Workspace stops being a place where you do the work and starts being a place where AI does it with you.

We have already seen Google leaning hard into Gemini personalization across its ecosystem this year, and this announcement pushes that strategy directly into your inbox and documents.

Gmail Live, Docs Live, and Keep get conversational

The biggest shift is voice. Three core Workspace apps are now learning to listen and respond like a coworker.

Gmail Live is a voice-activated inbox search. Ask "what is my flight's gate number" or "what's happening at my kid's school this week," and it pulls the answer from your inbox without you ever opening it.

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Gmail Live. | Video by Google

Docs Live is the writing counterpart. You verbally brain dump whatever is on your mind, and the model organizes your thoughts, structures the document, and (with your permission) pulls relevant context from Gmail, Drive, Chat, and the web.
Video Thumbnail
Docs Live. | Video by Google

Keep gets its own voice treatment too. Ramble whatever crossed your mind, and Keep silently turns it into organized notes and lists in the background. All three roll out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers this summer.


You can now use Gemini to talk to Keep, Rambler style. | Video by Google

Which Workspace upgrade do you actually need in your life?
2 Votes

Google Pics is the surprise standout

Google Pics is a brand new image creation and editing app built on Nano Banana, and the feature list is genuinely strong. Object segmentation lets you grab any single element of an image and resize, move, or transform it (the example Google gives is turning a dog into a cat) without disturbing the rest of the scene.


Google Pics. | Video by Google


You can also edit text directly inside an image and translate it into other languages while keeping the original font and design. Pics integrates with Slides and Drive at launch, and shareable canvases let multiple people edit the same image simultaneously. Trusted testers get access today, with a wider rollout to AI Pro and Ultra subscribers this summer.

AI Inbox finally opens up beyond Ultra

AI Inbox, the Gemini-powered inbox prioritization feature, has been an Ultra-only perk. That changes today, with Google rolling it out to AI Plus and Pro subscribers in the US.


AI Inbox. | Video by Google

New features arrive alongside the expansion. AI Inbox now generates personalized draft replies, surfaces relevant Docs, Sheets, and Slides next to your to-do list, and lets you mark tasks done or dismiss suggestions with a single click.

Gemini Spark lands in Workspace

Gemini Spark, the new 24/7 personal AI agent we covered from the I/O keynote, is also coming to Workspace. It takes action on your behalf, integrates with your Workspace apps, and asks before doing anything high-stakes like sending an email or creating a calendar event. Workspace business customers get it in preview soon.



My honest take

This is the kind of update that quietly changes how a lot of people work. Voice in Gmail and Docs alone could shave real time off the workday for anyone deep in the Google ecosystem.

 Pics finally fixes the "almost what I wanted" frustration of AI image generation, which is the single biggest reason most people stop using these tools after the novelty wears off. The real question is execution and whether the rollout to non-Ultra subscribers stays smooth.

If you want more hot takes, opinion pieces, and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow me on X and Threads.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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