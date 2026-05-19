Google just unleashed a Workspace makeover that touches every app you use

Workspace is going full Gemini, and over 4 billion people are along for the ride

Gmail Live, Docs Live, and Keep get conversational





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Gmail Live. | Video by Google

Docs Live is the writing counterpart. You verbally brain dump whatever is on your mind, and the model organizes your thoughts, structures the document, and (with your permission) pulls relevant context from Gmail, Drive, Chat, and the web. Docs Live is the writing counterpart. You verbally brain dump whatever is on your mind, and the model organizes your thoughts, structures the document, and (with your permission) pulls relevant context from Gmail, Drive, Chat, and the web.

Docs Live. | Video by Google



Keep gets its own voice treatment too. Ramble whatever crossed your mind, and Keep silently turns it into organized notes and lists in the background. All three roll out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers this summer.







You can now use Gemini to talk to Keep, Rambler style. | Video by Google

Which Workspace upgrade do you actually need in your life? Talking to Gmail instead of scrolling it Brain-dumping into Docs and getting a real draft Finally editing AI images without starting over An agent that handles my inbox while I work Vote 2 Votes

Google Pics is the surprise standout Google Pics is a brand new image creation and editing app built on Nano Banana, and the feature list is genuinely strong. Object segmentation lets you grab any single element of an image and resize, move, or transform it (the example Google gives is turning a dog into a cat) without disturbing the rest of the scene. Google Pics is a brand new image creation and editing app built on Nano Banana, and the feature list is genuinely strong. Object segmentation lets you grab any single element of an image and resize, move, or transform it (the example Google gives is turning a dog into a cat) without disturbing the rest of the scene.







Google Pics. | Video by Google



You can also edit text directly inside an image and translate it into other languages while keeping the original font and design. Pics integrates with Slides and Drive at launch, and shareable canvases let multiple people edit the same image simultaneously. Trusted testers get access today, with a wider rollout to AI Pro and Ultra subscribers this summer.



Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy AI Inbox finally opens up beyond Ultra AI Inbox, the Gemini-powered inbox prioritization feature, has been an Ultra-only perk. That changes today, with Google rolling it out to AI Plus and Pro subscribers in the US.





AI Inbox. | Video by Google You can also edit text directly inside an image and translate it into other languages while keeping the original font and design. Pics integrates with Slides and Drive at launch, and shareable canvases let multiple people edit the same image simultaneously. Trusted testers get access today, with a wider rollout to AI Pro and Ultra subscribers this summer.AI Inbox, the Gemini-powered inbox prioritization feature, has been an Ultra-only perk. That changes today, with Google rolling it out to AI Plus and Pro subscribers in the US.





New features arrive alongside the expansion. AI Inbox now generates personalized draft replies, surfaces relevant Docs, Sheets, and Slides next to your to-do list, and lets you mark tasks done or dismiss suggestions with a single click.



Gemini Spark lands in Workspace Gemini Spark, the new 24/7 personal AI agent we covered from the I/O keynote, is also coming to Workspace. It takes action on your behalf, integrates with your Workspace apps, and asks before doing anything high-stakes like sending an email or creating a calendar event. Workspace business customers get it in preview soon.









My honest take This is the kind of update that quietly changes how a lot of people work. Voice in Gmail and Docs alone could shave real time off the workday for anyone deep in the Google ecosystem. This is the kind of update that quietly changes how a lot of people work. Voice in Gmail and Docs alone could shave real time off the workday for anyone deep in the Google ecosystem.









If you want more hot takes, opinion pieces, and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow me on Pics finally fixes the "almost what I wanted" frustration of AI image generation, which is the single biggest reason most people stop using these tools after the novelty wears off. The real question is execution and whether the rollout to non-Ultra subscribers stays smooth.If you want more hot takes, opinion pieces, and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow me on X and Threads

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