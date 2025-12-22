Santa's gift this year is the Xiaomi 17 Ultra
It's just around the corner.
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Image credit: Xiaomi Corporation
Xiaomi has revealed the look of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, along with its official release date in China.
There's a new color option
There have been plenty of rumors and leaks circulating about the Xiaomi 17 Ultra since last month. Early reports suggested that the device could launch as early as December, instead of February, which was the release month of its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Xiaomi then teased the device on its Weibo account last week, confirming that the smartphone would launch sometime next week. The company has now announced the exact date the smartphone is coming to China: December 25.
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In addition to announcing the launch date, Xiaomi also revealed the device's rear design along with its three color variants: black, white, and the new Starry Green. Xiaomi President Lu Weibing mentioned that the new color option incorporates mineral particles to create a "dazzling, starry-sky-like finish."
A purple variant was also rumored earlier, but there has been no official mention of this option yet. We'll have to wait until the device launch to see whether this rumor remains just a rumor or if Xiaomi surprises us by introducing the purple color variant.
Everything else to know about the device
Rear view of Xiaomi 17 Ultra. | Image by Xiaomi phones (Weibo)
In terms of design, the upcoming Xiaomi device looks very similar to its predecessor as well as the Honor Magic 8 Pro. The rear view of the smartphone also confirms early rumors about it featuring just three dedicated cameras on the back. According to Lu Weibing, the 1-inch primary sensor paired with a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens will allow users to capture incredible night photographs. The primary sensor is also confirmed to use LOFIC ultra-high dynamic range technology.
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For reference, LOFIC stands for Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor, and it helps prevent pixel saturation while improving dynamic range at the hardware level. Essentially, this technology ensures the camera accurately reproduces light and shadow details without overexposure when capturing in high-contrast or low-light conditions.
The smartphone's design also reveals that it has more rounded corners, which will ultimately improve its handling. There are segmented volume buttons and a power button on the right side of the device. The device is also confirmed to feature an 8.29 mm body.
In addition to all these confirmed specifications, there are also details about other features coming from reliable sources. Similar to other models in the Xiaomi 17 lineup, the Ultra model is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra featured a 5,410 mAh battery, but its successor is rumored to come with a 6,800 mAh battery. It's also expected to support 100W wired fast charging, a small upgrade from the 90W charging offered by last year's model.
Which upgrade of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra are you most excited about?
Its cameras.
71.83%
Big battery.
23.94%
The Snapdragon 8 Elite 5 SoC.
4.23%
It'll be all about the camera
We were really impressed with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's camera and the features it offered, and we're hopeful that its successor will impress us again with its camera quality. It's anticipated that the upcoming smartphone will feature a continuous optical zoom camera, which will help capture high-quality photos across all zoom ranges. If this turns out to be true, it would definitely become one of the devices I'd recommend to anyone who loves taking detailed zoom shots.
Furthermore, I'm really looking forward to testing the Xiaomi 17 Ultra's camera against the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra. It will be interesting to see how these three camera-centric smartphones compare with each other.
All that said, there's no confirmation from Xiaomi yet regarding the global release date of the Ultra variant of its 17 series. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra launched globally just a month after its China release, so if Xiaomi follows the same schedule, the device could debut sometime in January.
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